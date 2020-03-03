Divorce

If you've decided that it's time to part ways with your spouse, there are many things to consider: Your kids, your finances, the division of material possessions, and more. We've tapped the pros for helpful advice to cope with separation or divorce.

Most Recent

How to Be a Great Co-Parent If You Don't Get Along With Your Ex

How to Be a Great Co-Parent If You Don't Get Along With Your Ex

Even if you're not best friends with your ex, it's OK. It may not be realistic for some people. But you can still be a great parent anyway.
Read More
6 Things to Consider When You Get Engaged After Kids

6 Things to Consider When You Get Engaged After Kids

Getting engaged when you or your partner (or both) have kids can make the union a little more complicated. I know, I've been there. But don't worry, you can navigate it when knowing what to plan for.
Read More
My Painful Divorce Only Made Me Want to Get Remarried Even More

My Painful Divorce Only Made Me Want to Get Remarried Even More

After my troubling divorce, I had to adjust to life as a single mother to a 2-year-old daughter. It wasn't easy. But in the back of my mind, I knew I wanted to find love again and, once I did, I took the leap into a second marriage. After someone questioned why I would do it again, I felt stronger in my resolve.
Read More
How I Navigate Long-Distance Parenting

How I Navigate Long-Distance Parenting

My three children live halfway across the country with their mom, but I found a few ways to make the situation a little more bearable.
Read More
Being the Photographer at My Ex-Husband's Wedding Was the Best Co-Parenting Decision I've Ever Made

Being the Photographer at My Ex-Husband's Wedding Was the Best Co-Parenting Decision I've Ever Made

Seeing everyone stare, wasn’t easy. And neither was hearing the officiant introduce the new Mr. And Mrs. Shawn Gipford. But my son’s reaction at the end of the night made me realize I made the best co-parenting decision to photograph my ex's special day. 
Read More
How to Navigate Parenting Decisions as a Stepparent With Little Input

How to Navigate Parenting Decisions as a Stepparent With Little Input

It can be frustrating when you’re left out of decisions pertaining to parenting your stepkids. From one stepmom to another, here’s my advice on how to have your voice heard.
Read More

More Divorce

Age-by-Age Guide on the Effects of Divorce on Children

Age-by-Age Guide on the Effects of Divorce on Children

Learn how to discuss divorce with your child at any age based on their understanding of the situation and the impact it will have on their life. 
Read More
8 Best Co-Parenting Apps to Download After Divorce

8 Best Co-Parenting Apps to Download After Divorce

We can't wave a magic wand and make your shared parenting situation completely stress-free, but we can recommend these co-parenting apps that streamline family calendars, schedules, and communication.
Read More
9 Rules to Make Joint Child Custody Work

9 Rules to Make Joint Child Custody Work

Read More
Advice for Stepparents: 7 Ways to Connect With Stepkids

Advice for Stepparents: 7 Ways to Connect With Stepkids

Read More
Making a Child Comfortable in Two Homes

Making a Child Comfortable in Two Homes

Read More
How to Tell Your Kids That You're Getting a Divorce

How to Tell Your Kids That You're Getting a Divorce

Read More

5 Things Co-Parenting Families Can Do to Make Back-to-School Season Easier

It's important for co-parenting families to streamline communication and establish the kids' schedule ahead of a busy school year. Family law experts share practical tips to help parents start the school year on the same page.

All Divorce

I Didn't Want to Break Up With My Boyfriend, But I Did It For My Kids

I Didn't Want to Break Up With My Boyfriend, But I Did It For My Kids

Read More
Co-Parenting With Alicia Keys: My Blended Family

Co-Parenting With Alicia Keys: My Blended Family

Read More
Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Files for Divorce from Husband of 3 Years Roger Mathews

Jersey Shore's Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Files for Divorce from Husband of 3 Years Roger Mathews

Read More
Mom Lives with Husband, Ex-Husband and Ex's Girlfriend to Co-Parent 6 Kids: 'It Works for Us!'

Mom Lives with Husband, Ex-Husband and Ex's Girlfriend to Co-Parent 6 Kids: 'It Works for Us!'

Read More
11 Strategies for Dating as a Single Mom

11 Strategies for Dating as a Single Mom

Read More
Celebrities Splitting Up Shows You Really Can't Tell What a Relationship Is Like From the Outside

Celebrities Splitting Up Shows You Really Can't Tell What a Relationship Is Like From the Outside

Read More
3 Ways to Get Divorce Right, According to Real Moms

3 Ways to Get Divorce Right, According to Real Moms

Read More
This Mom's Inspiring First-Day-of-School Photo Shows Co-Parenting at Its Best

This Mom's Inspiring First-Day-of-School Photo Shows Co-Parenting at Its Best

Read More
How to Prep Your Children for a Pregnancy with a New Partner

How to Prep Your Children for a Pregnancy with a New Partner

Read More
'Scary Mommy' Founder Announced the Details of Her Divorce in a Powerful Way

'Scary Mommy' Founder Announced the Details of Her Divorce in a Powerful Way

Read More
The Reason Many Couples Divorce May Surprise You

The Reason Many Couples Divorce May Surprise You

Read More
We're OK With Same-Sex Marriage, But Kind of Over Divorce

We're OK With Same-Sex Marriage, But Kind of Over Divorce

Read More
8 Tips for Better Co-Parenting After Divorce

8 Tips for Better Co-Parenting After Divorce

Read More
How to differentiate between normal outbursts verses abnormal behaviors?

How to differentiate between normal outbursts verses abnormal behaviors?

Read More
How can I stop my daughter acting out, due to our separation?

How can I stop my daughter acting out, due to our separation?

Read More
'Equal Rights for Men' Lawyers Seek Rights for Dads

'Equal Rights for Men' Lawyers Seek Rights for Dads

Read More
Ready to Meet Your Co-Parenting Match?

Ready to Meet Your Co-Parenting Match?

Read More
A Guide to Single Parent Dating

A Guide to Single Parent Dating

Read More
Explaining Shared Custody to Kids

Explaining Shared Custody to Kids

Read More
Jon Gosselin Claims Kids Have Developmental Issues; Kate Fights Back

Jon Gosselin Claims Kids Have Developmental Issues; Kate Fights Back

Read More
When a Parent Leaves

When a Parent Leaves

Read More
When Parents Are Separated

When Parents Are Separated

Read More
Saving Your Marriage

Saving Your Marriage

Read More
What to Consider When Creating a Custody Agreement

What to Consider When Creating a Custody Agreement

Read More
10 Children's Books That Help Explain Divorce

10 Children's Books That Help Explain Divorce

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com