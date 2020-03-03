How to Be a Great Co-Parent If You Don't Get Along With Your Ex
Even if you're not best friends with your ex, it's OK. It may not be realistic for some people. But you can still be a great parent anyway.
6 Things to Consider When You Get Engaged After Kids
Getting engaged when you or your partner (or both) have kids can make the union a little more complicated. I know, I've been there. But don't worry, you can navigate it when knowing what to plan for.
My Painful Divorce Only Made Me Want to Get Remarried Even More
After my troubling divorce, I had to adjust to life as a single mother to a 2-year-old daughter. It wasn't easy. But in the back of my mind, I knew I wanted to find love again and, once I did, I took the leap into a second marriage. After someone questioned why I would do it again, I felt stronger in my resolve.
How I Navigate Long-Distance Parenting
My three children live halfway across the country with their mom, but I found a few ways to make the situation a little more bearable.
Being the Photographer at My Ex-Husband's Wedding Was the Best Co-Parenting Decision I've Ever Made
Seeing everyone stare, wasn't easy. And neither was hearing the officiant introduce the new Mr. And Mrs. Shawn Gipford. But my son's reaction at the end of the night made me realize I made the best co-parenting decision to photograph my ex's special day.
How to Navigate Parenting Decisions as a Stepparent With Little Input
It can be frustrating when you're left out of decisions pertaining to parenting your stepkids. From one stepmom to another, here's my advice on how to have your voice heard.