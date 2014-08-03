The Stay-at-Home Dad Survival Guide

Whether it's because of economic hardships or modern mindsets, a growing number of men stay at home with the kids and let their wives deal with rush hour traffic and casual Fridays. In fact, the US Census Bureau estimates 190,000 “married-couple family groups with children under 15” had a stay-at-home dad in 2018.

"A stay-at-home dad is still considered a rare specimen," says Barack Levin, a stay-at-home dad and author of The Diaper Chronicles. That can make the transition from full-time employee to full-time father a daunting one. Luckily, we have some survival tips to make those first few months easier.