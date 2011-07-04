8 Items for Your New Dad Survival Kit
Diaper Bag
Diaper bags aren’t just for moms. Nowadays many brands manufacture backpacks, tote bags, and carry-alls that are equally fitting for fathers. A masculine diaper bag also makes a great first-time dad gift.
A First-Time Dad Book
If you’re a new dad, you’ll probably feel lost and confused during the first few weeks of parenthood. Books with thoughtful advice and helpful first-time dad tips might come in handy; check out our top picks here.
Hand Sanitizer
When dealing with babies, you’ll probably come in contact with vast amounts of bodily fluids. Always try washing with soap and water, but when that’s not available, hand sanitizer is a great alternative.
Headache Medication
Your baby’s crying will likely spark some headaches. Fight off the tension with a bottle of Tylenol, Advil, or other pain-relieving medications.
“Me Time” Activities
Most guys need a little time to space out. But once you're a dad, you have to be creative to get this time back in your life. Consider downloading podcasts or audiobooks to “zone out” while commuting to work, and find a TV show to watch or books to read in those few quiet moments while Baby naps.
Earplugs
Sure, dads-to-be should help their wives with middle-of-the-night feedings and crying fiascos. But when you need some shut-eye before a big event, earplugs might be the key to sleeping through the night.
Coffee and Candy
It’s time to stock up on coffee grounds and candy. Restless nights will definitely lead to some java and/or sugar cravings.
Baby Wipes
Not only do baby wipes clean up after dirty diapers, they can also wipe away messes on your child’s hands and body. Always keep a box on hand.