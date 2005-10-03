Image zoom Don Diaz

What Dads Love

Being a Kid Again

I love that fatherhood has brought me back to all those simple pleasures I had long forgotten. I can now hold my own during a tea party and sing the words to hundreds of toddler tunes. I'm also proud to say the joys of playing hide-and-seek and follow the leader have finally returned to me as a 47-year-old man.

-- Rick, Plainfield, New Hampshire

Funny Talk

The best part about being a father is receiving an unexpected call at work from my toddler. Even though I'm an hour away, I feel so close to my son while we talk. Sitting there, listening to him loudly blow raspberries and laughing into the phone always gives me a much-needed chuckle.

-- Adam, Stow, Ohio

Family Time

Sometimes on Saturday mornings, my wife and I will place our toddler in bed between us and have some family cuddle time. I love it when our daughter crawls over to me, gives me a hug, and lays her little head on my shoulder.-- Jim, Taylorsville, Kentucky

Early Riser

I wake up to the sound of my daughter's voice on the baby monitor, at an hour way too early for me to ever consider rising on my own. I love entering her room and seeing the look of joy on her face as she smiles at me. I get such pleasure knowing she recognizes me as her father.-- James, Maspeth, New York

Learning Experiences

My favorite part of being a new father is watching my daughter grow and learn. I love being a witness to all her new lessons and discoveries.

-- Scott, Crestview, Florida

Sleeping Beauty

It doesn't matter if it's three o'clock in the afternoon or three o'clock in the morning, whenever my 7-month-old daughter falls asleep on my chest, I can't help but feel a complete sense of awe at what I helped create.

-- Stephen, Fishers, Indiana

Giggle Girl

The best part of being a father is hearing my baby laugh when I tickle her. Her big and hearty chuckle just warms my heart!

-- Clint, Tooele, Utah

Happy Days

Each night when I get home from work, my 2-year-old son runs to greet me with a big hug and kiss. No matter how bad a day I've had, his reception always makes me feel better.-- John, Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania

Sweet Silence

Each morning after I wake, I pick up my 7-month-old son and, before we do anything, I hug him for a full minute in complete silence. This intimate time we share each day is sacred and one of my favorite parts of being his dad.-- Frank, Omaha, Nebraska

