Fatherhood comes with a host of responsibilities and duties, and the transition into parenthood can be intimidating. Thankfully, though, other people have checked first-time fatherhood off the list, and they’ve written helpful guides for future dads. Here’s a list of the best books for expecting dads, as well as the best parenting books for dads to use throughout their journey.

Best Books for Expecting Dads

You can prepare for fatherhood before your little one arrives in the world. Here are our picks for the best pregnancy books for dads.

The Expectant Father: The Ultimate Guide for Dads-to-Be

By Armin A. Brott ($10; amazon.com)

This parenting book for dads is a classic for a reason: it’s informative, insightful, and touches on everything from the emotional struggles to financial burdens of fatherhood. The author, Armin A. Brott, is a dad of three himself, and he interviews psychologists, obstetricians, birth-class instructors, and more to bring this book to life.

Be Prepared: A Practical Handbook for New Dads

By Gary Greenberg and Jeannie Hayden ($14; amazon.com)

This humorous book for dads functions as a “survival manual” to first-time fatherhood. You’ll come away with clever insights, practical advice, and “MacGyver-esque tips and tricks.” Light-hearted lessons including changing your baby in a sports stadium, baby-proofing a hotel room, and making an “emergency” diaper from a towel—all complete with funny illustrations.

From Dude to Dad: The Diaper Dude Guide to Pregnancy Kindle Edition

By Chris Pegula ($13; amazon.com)

In this helpful book for first-time dads, Chris Pegula assures you that everything will be OK, even though you’re probably scared out of your mind. He starts by breaking down pregnancy by trimester, then gives tips for being an overall great father. After Baby is born, dads who enjoyed this book can pick up the next edition: Diaper Dude: The Ultimate Dad's Guide to Surviving the First Two Years.

The Baby Owner's Manual: Operating Instructions, Trouble-Shooting Tips, and Advice on First-Year Maintenance

By Louis Borgenicht M.D. and Joe Borgenicht ($10.50; amazon.com)

This is a personalized book for dads who love technology. Through step-by-step instructions and practical diagrams, it gives plenty of how-to guides for topics like swaddling, feeding, organizing your nursery, and bringing the baby to the pediatrician for “servicing.”

The Best Parenting Books for Dads

Whether you have one child or five, these parenting books for dad can help you navigate fatherhood with wisdom, experience, and a bit of humor.

Home Game: An Accidental Guide to Fatherhood

By Michael Lewis ($10; amazon.com)

This New York Times bestseller follows Michael Lewis’s written record of fatherhood after the birth of his three children. It’s honest, funny, and wildly entertaining.

Dad Is Fat

By Jim Gaffigan ($13; amazon.com)

In this hilarious book for dads, stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan brings a dose to humor to fatherhood. Jim never thought he’d have kids, but now he’s the father of five rambunctious girls and boys. This books delves into his experiences with the “joys and horrors” of fatherhood.

Man Vs. Child: One Dad's Guide to the Weirdness of Parenting

By Doug Moe ($13; amazon.com)

Witty and relatable, this book for dads answers frequently-asked-questions in a refreshing way, thanks to Doug Moe’s background in comedy. You’ll learn, for example, “what to do if your child loves your iPad more than they love you.” This book breaks down parenting into four distinct chapters: newborn, baby, toddler, and kid.

Father for Life: A Journey of Joy, Challenge, and Change

By Armin A. Brott ($15.50; amazon.com)

In this thorough, engaging book, Brott explores how fathers evolve from the birth of a child through adolescence and beyond— and how children influence their dads' development as well. Brott's personal experience, combined with advice from experts and interviews with other fathers, adds up to wise guidance on what it means to be a devoted dad over time.

Dad's Playbook: Wisdom for Fathers from the Greatest Coaches of All Time

By Tom Limber ($8.50; amazon.com)

Calling all sports lovers! This book for dads presents more than 100 quotes from coaches, aimed at inspiring fathers to be the best they can be. You’ll also loved the action-packed photographs and easy-to-read layout.

Fatherneed: Why Father Care is as Essential as Mother Care for Your Child

By Kyle D. Pruett, M.D. ($17; amazon.com)

Based on more than 20 years of research at the Yale Child Study Center, this book by psychiatrist Pruett explores how fathers shape a child's emotional and cognitive development.

The Parents' Phrase Book: Hundreds of Easy, Useful Phrases, Scripts, and Techniques for Every Situation

By Whit Honea ($15; amazon.com)

Let’s face it: Talking to a child can be difficult, especially during times of tension. This book guides you on “key language and tactics” for handling everything parenthood may throw at you, including bullying, sibling rivalry, and more.

Lessons for Dylan: From Father to Son

By Joel Siegel ($17.50; amazon.com)

Two weeks after the birth of his first child, Siegel (Good Morning America's movie critic) learned that he had colon cancer. With humor and insight, he offers entertaining stories of family history and lessons for living.

Monkey Dancing: A Father, Two Kids, and a Journey to the Ends of the Earth

By Daniel Glick ($15; amazon.com)

After the death of his brother and an unexpected divorce from his wife of 15 years, journalist Glick found himself lonely and left to care for his young daughter and son. In this inspiring memoir, he describes his transformative six-month trip around the world with his children.

Twenty Days With Julian & Little Bunny

By Nathaniel Hawthorne ($17; amazon.com)

This brief narrative is a touching and humorous account of how one of the best-known writers in American literature managed to care for his young son while his wife and daughters were away visiting relatives. His true-life tale of limited adult companionship, endless questions from his inquisitive child, and crises concerning a pet bunny shines a delightful light on family life.

