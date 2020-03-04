Advice for Dads

Hear what dads have to say about being a parent and find out what kind of advice experienced dads think the new recruits need to know.

How to Break the Always-Broke Cycle as a Single Dad
When I became a single dad, I struggled to make ends meet. These steps helped me break the cycle and get my finances in order—for me, and for my son.
Project Mental (Un)Load: We Need to Talk About the Unspoken Burdens of Parenthood
It's a known fact that parenting isn't easy, but we don't talk enough about how the burdens of parenthood impact all communities differently. Parents.com wants to start a new dialogue about motherhood and fatherhood to get the change we need to thrive as parents.
Three Latino Dads on Why Fathers Need Better Community
Mom isn’t the only one who needs pals. Here’s how three dads are navigating fatherhood with a little help from their friends.
I'm a Dad But My Toddler Calls Me 'Mama', and That's OK
When my 2-year-old says "Mama," he can either be calling for my wife or me. I was confused by it at first, but now I know it really makes no difference.
I'm a Stay-at-Home Dad Trying To Get Back Into the Workforce and I See Why Moms Say It's So Hard
I decided to look for a job after five years of being at home with my son. Six months later, I'm still looking.
How to #DanceLikeaDad: New PSA Promotes Quality Dad Time
A new Ad Council PSA encourages dads to bond with their kids by getting the family on their feet to #DanceLikeaDad.
Free Expert Advice for New Dads Who May Need Some
Am I going to be able to afford a baby? And when can we have sex again? This dad went to the pros to get some answers to the questions new fathers ask most.
For Dads, Gillette's Latest Campaign Points to Challenges of Raising a Son
While the brand tries to take on masculinity in the #MeToo era, one dad says it's up to parents, especially fathers, to continue this conversation in a way that prepares boys to be responsible adults.
50 Things Every Guy Should Know About Pregnancy and Parenthood
Having a Child Healed the Pain of Father’s Day Years After the Death of My Dad
9 Dads Share What They Wish They'd Known About Pregnancy
This Dad's Advice For His Fellow Dads-to-be Will Make You LOL

Watch This Former Marine's Hilarious Reaction After His Toddler Picked Up on His F-Bombs

Warning: Cursing toddler ahead!

Secrets of Latino Stay-at-Home Dads
Baby Dove #RealDads Campaign Reminds Fathers to Trust Their Way of Parenting
Jerry O’Connell and Mario Lopez Have Been Turned Into Barbie Dolls
Mom to Dads Everywhere: 'Take the Damn Photo!'
9 Things to Do on Sunday to Make Parenting Easier All Week
5 Modern Lessons Our Sons Need to Learn
5 Things This Dad Wants to Teach His Daughter
It'll Be OK: A New Dad's Powerful Hope for His Newborn Son—and Himself
We Heart This Dad's Letter About How He Loves Babying His Baby
6 Parenting Lessons from a Veteran Stay-at-Home Dad
Olympic Diver David Boudia is #DadGoals on Twitter
15 Hilarious Truths About Parenting, According to Comedian Jim Gaffigan
Marlon Wayans Wants You to 'Find the Funny in Parenting'
NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson on the Pace of Life as a New Dad
A Grandfather's Advice to Dads of Young Kids
Dads, These Ingenious Parenting Hacks Will Rock Your World
Why Do We Praise Dads for Just Being Dads?
Pregnant? 6 Ways to Make Your Guy Feel Included
5 Things NOT to Say to a Stay-at-Home Dad
What Dads (and Moms!) Need to Know About Vasectomies
My First Year Without My Wife
7 Must-Reads for Dads-to-Be
How To Get Dad Involved
How to Announce You're a Dad-to-Be
Break These Bad Dad-to-Be Habits
