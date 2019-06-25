Just for Dad

Just for Dad

Want to be a great dad? Check out our guides to fatherhood and learn the tips and tricks you'll need to be the best.

I'm a Stay-at-Home Dad Trying To Get Back Into the Workforce and I See Why Moms Say It's So Hard

I decided to look for a job after five years of being at home with my son. Six months later, I'm still looking.
Why the Trope of the Dad Bod is Detrimental to Dads

I thought after my daughter was born I'd for sure be one of those men who developed a dad bod. But parenthood had a completely different effect on me and it made me realize why that dad bod narrative is a problem.
How I Went From Daddy Denial to Becoming a Stay-at-Home Father

Dirty diapers made me squeamish, but turning my baby over to a stranger was more than I could stomach. That’s when I decided to step in.
'Hot Costco Dad' Charms the Internet After He's Astounded by His Successful Shopping Trip

He's the talk of the internet.
Free Expert Advice for New Dads Who May Need Some

Am I going to be able to afford a baby? And when can we have sex again? This dad went to the pros to get some answers to the questions new fathers ask most.
New York Law Requires Changing Tables in Men's Restrooms: 'It's Not Just Moms Who Change Diapers'

A new law will give fathers in New York access to changing tables in public restrooms.
Eight Ways Dad-to-Be Can Bond with Baby Now

Get acquainted with your little guy before he's born.
7 Must-Reads for Dads-to-Be

Navigating pregnancy and the earliest weeks of fatherhood can be nerve-racking and confusing for even the most excited father-to-be. Here are a few books that can help make the journey a bit easier to manage.
12 Reasons Fathers Might Not Want to Spend More Time with Their Children

Your Ultimate Dad-to-Be Cheat Sheet

10 Tips for Throwing a Cool Dadchelor Party

Why We Need to Talk More About Male Postpartum Depression

50 Things Every Guy Should Know About Pregnancy and Parenthood

Two dads share the nitty-gritty details that every father-to-be needs to know. 

Father of Nine Looking to Sell His Van on Craigslist Warns Others of Its Condition With Hilarious Review

FridaBalls: The Boxer-Briefs With Built-In Protection for Dads With Kids

FridaBalls: The Boxer-Briefs With Built-In Protection for Dads With Kids

Dad Builds 'Star Wars'-Inspired Baby Furniture So Incredible, Even Yoda Would Approve

Dad's Rendition of Beyoncé's 'Single Ladies' Goes Viral, Making Him 'Father of the Year'

The Holiday Food and Wine Pairing Guide for Parents Trying to Make It Through

12 Ways to Sleep Better Tonight and Feel More Alert Tomorrow

Did Your Kids Wreck You? See These Awesome Before and After Shots from Got Toddlered

David Beckham Teaches Daughter How to Bend it Like...Well, Beckham

Barack Obama is Every Father Dropping His Kids at College

10 Things Your Friends Without Kids Want You to Know

This Parenting-Themed Comic Strip Will Give You All The Feels

Dad Gets In On Mom's Hilarious Back-to-School Photos

This Dad's Amazing Surgical Tattoos Are Helping His Daughter Feel Less Alone

Dad Uses Legos to Create Hilarious Scenes Every Parent Will Relate To

This Is the (Shockingly Low!) Salary People Think Dads Should Earn

What This Dad Packed in His Daughter's Lunch Went Viral for All the Right Reasons

8 Things New Dads Can Do to Empower Themselves as Caretakers

The Tie This Dad Wore to His Son's Graduation Is Winning the Internet

Secrets of Latino Stay-at-Home Dads

'Daddy, Does Love End?'

This Dad Trying to Tire Out His Kiddo Pre-Flight Is All of Us

You Have to Read This Daughter's Amazing Viral Tribute to Her Single Dad

This Single Dad Is All of Us On a Night Away From the Kids

'Dad of the Year' Holds a Savage Sign at an NBA Game to Motivate His Son at School

