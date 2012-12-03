Jessica Simpson
Mom and Her Mini Me "Maxwell is starting to find her voice, so we read, sing, and make up little stories that rhyme. We go on walks around the neighborhood and she loves kicking her feet in the pool! She's also already a real outdoorsy girl, like her daddy."
Not Too Shabby Simpson's friend Rachel Ashwell, founder of Shabby Chic, designed the nursery. Ashwell's paisley baby quilt is a bargain. ($50; Target.com) "I adore everything in Maxwell's room, from the butterflies to the dream catchers to the vintage chandelier. It's a little haven for her to grow up in," Simpson says.
Style Savvy Simpson's maternity clothes are versatile: an electric-blue tunic acts as a shirtdress or pairs with leggings, and works both before and after baby. ($59; Motherhood.com) "Being pregnant was one of the best times of my life!" Simpson says. "Moms-to-be should feel their best inside and out, which can be challenging as your body is changing so much. I put some amazing yoga pants in my maternity line, great for during and after pregnancy. Pair them with a cute top and you can go anywhere, or stay on the couch!"
Splurge vs. Steal Jess's princess sleeps in the well-priced DaVinci Jenny Lind crib ($205; BabiesRUs.com), but she also appreciates the multifunctional uses of the luxurious Bugaboo Cameleon stroller system. "She's in the bassinet on our walks and then naps in it at home."
Flower Child Confession from @JessicaSimpson: "I'm addicted to buying headbands with flowers on Etsy! Maxwell is insanely beautiful and I can't help but play dress-up." ($8)
Originally published in the December 2012 issue of American Baby magazine.
