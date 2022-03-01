The comedian and NBC show host has realized a childhood dream of writing a book for the younger set.

Seth Meyers on Writing His Children's Book for a Younger Late-night Crowd: 'I Would Be Thrilled if Kids Wanted To Read It More Than Once'

Growing up, Seth Meyers relished his trips to the local library. "My parents were huge readers and instilled their passion in me. I never wanted to go anywhere without a book," says Meyers, 48. The SNL alum wants to foster literary zeal in his three kids: Ashe, 5, Axel, 3, and baby Adelaide. "I love watching the faces on my older children when I can tell they're engaged with a plot," he says. Meyers, who always wanted to write a children's book, drew on their affection for dialogue and adventure when writing I'm Not Scared, You're Scared!, a humorous picture book featuring a bear and a bunny who face their fears.

We caught up with Meyers, who has hosted Late Night With Seth Meyers for eight years, shortly after he announced Adelaide's birth.

What do you hope families take away from your book?

I would be thrilled if kids wanted to read it more than once and if parents weren't bored if their kids wanted to read it 20 times.

Im Not Scared, You're Scared book Credit: Courtesy of Flamingo Books

Walk us through your kids' bedtime reading routine.

They get three books, but they will talk me up to four every now and then. My oldest likes chapter books now, so we usually do two or three picture books—Richard Scarry does very well these days—and then read a chapter from The Cricket in Times Square, by George Selden, or Stuart Little, by E. B. White. The two books that make them laugh the hardest are Guess Again!, by Mac Barnett, and Blue Hat, Green Hat, by Sandra Boynton.

What was your favorite childhood book?

Too many to name, but Moose, by Michael Foreman, has a beautiful message about avoiding unnecessary conflict.

If you could voice one children's book character, who would it be?

I guess Fantastic Mr. Fox, but only because George Clooney wasn't charming enough.

What have you read for fun recently?

Mark Harris wrote a wonderful book, Mike Nichols: A Life, that I tore through. If you love Mike's work like I do, this book is a must read.