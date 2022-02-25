The famous mom of two talks all about the highs and lows of parenting.

Pink Shares the Best Trait Her Kids Got From Her: 'They Have a Fantastic, Twisted Sense of Humor'

Pink is a mom of two—Willow Sage, 10, Jameson Moon, 5—and she's quick to admit there is no one way to parent. The multi-platinum superstar, whose real name is Alecia Moore, says she's reduced her goals to keeping her kiddos fed, alive, safe, and clothed ("as much as possible, that boy does not like cloth touching his body"). She also wants them "not to be d*cks."

"That's it," she says. "The rest is actually up to them."

The singer, who narrates a new sleep story on the Calm app to make bedtime a little easier for kids, goes deeper about the highs and lows of parenting.

My parenting superpower

Humor has to be a part of everyday life. Life is hard. Some days are harder than others. Being the person that has to be in charge is not really all that fun. Humor saves our relationships. We have to laugh. Also, I explain and communicate to my children as if they are smarter than me. Because they are. They haven't been programmed yet not to feel. They are as smart as you treat them.

My parenting kryptonite

My tone and my patience. I forget sometimes that I have had 42 years to get tough, to get smart, seasoned, and all the rest. They haven't had that kind of time or experience. And thank God. I need to be gentler, I need to show them what deep breaths and pauses look like.

The best time of day

Dinnertime is the one time of day we always come together, eat the most delicious meal (because I cooked it, if they would just eat it, they'd know how delicious it is) and we say our highs and lows of the day, how school went, what we were up to, and what we are grateful for. Gratitude is a big one.

The worst time of day

The mornings—getting these kids ready for school is a test in patience. I have never seen two people move slower, or need to be asked to do exactly what they did yesterday, just again. And they're surprised every time!

What mostly works for us at bedtime

Two things:

1. Many warnings. "It's coming! It's coming closer! It's almost here! Okay, people, for real now..."

2. Calm sleep stories on the Calm app. It helps them sleep, helps them to not be as afraid of the dark, or to be alone. Right now we are stuck on Minions. I'm really hoping we can choose another one soon.

Pink and her family. Credit: Courtesy of Pink

What sabotages bedtime

Calling it out of the blue, or letting them get too tired. Then it's just tears. But they get that from me.

Travel tip I learned on tour

Rituals work. They matter. You can be anywhere in the world, in a place you like/don't like, any time zone, etc., but if you stick to your rituals, it makes them feel safe. By rituals I mean, bath time, story time, cuddle time, a song, whatever works.

Travel mistake I have made

Once I let them have a bouncy house in an arena as a special occasion. Kids don't really understand "special occasion."

Meal that I make that my kiddos love

Turkey meatloaf, and mashed sweet potatoes. Their eyes light up and it makes me really happy. Food is my love language.

Meal my children reject

Anything spicy. I am going to keep trying. Spicy people are fun people. They hate when I say that.

Best trait my kids got from me

They're total weirdos. And they have a fantastic, twisted sense of humor.

Worst trait my kids got from me