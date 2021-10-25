The star, who has partnered with Starbucks to celebrate the holiday season, opens up about what he's learned and what he can't wait for as an excited and nervous new dad.

New Dad Lance Bass Shares What He's Most Looking Forward To About the Holidays With Newborn Twins

Lance Bass is new dad and he's gearing up to celebrate the holidays with his now family of four. The entrepreneur and former *NSYNC member, 42, and his husband Michael Turchin welcomed newborn twins, Violet Betty and Alexander James, via surrogate on October 14.

"Haven't slept much in 5 days and I'm covered in ick but I've never been so happy! Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it's not me or @michaelturchinart," Bass shared in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Bass, who has partnered with Starbucks for the Holiday Presence Exchange campaign, caught up with Parents.com the day before the arrival of his twins and talked about practicing mindfulness as a new dad and what he's most looking forward to about parenthood.

Starting Family Traditions

As the 2021 holiday season approaches, Bass says that being present is the most important thing. "We lost so much time with our families last year," he notes, explaining that's one of the main reasons he wanted to partner with Starbucks to celebrate being present and making the most of quality time with loved ones.

Of course, this year, meaningful moments are more important to Bass and Turchin than ever as they celebrate a new chapter of parenthood. Bass is especially looking forward to sharing holiday traditions with the babies.

"Throughout our travels, we always get a Christmas ornament, wherever we're at," says Bass. "And then my favorite thing to do is trim the tree, put those ornaments up, and have those memories come flooding back. I'm excited to do that with our kids too."

The Journey to Parenthood

"This process and journey has [taken] a long time," he shares. "We've been working on this for five years."

Last year, the entertainer opened up about losing a baby boy at 8 weeks after nine IVF attempts. "We didn't know how often people miscarry their first time doing IVF," he says. "But the more that we talked to different couples, it's pretty much the most common thing, and it made us feel not so alone. And we just had to be persistent."

While there were many times they felt like giving up, ultimately, Bass believes things happen when they're supposed to. "You're going to have heartbreak, for sure, but you do have to keep telling yourself that everything happens for a reason, and you just have to really find those life lessons within all of that," he advises. "But it's a lot easier to say than do."

And to the point of timing being everything, Bass believes that he and his husband were "supposed to have kids at this time." He adds, "And I could not be more excited."

It Really Does Take a Village

Bass shares that he's grateful to have fostered a sense of community with other parents while he and Turchin navigated their path to parenthood. "Right now, especially with the LGBT community, having children is a huge priority, now that the community feels like we can have children," he says.

He's also very grateful to have close people around him to help him and his husband learn the ins and outs of parenting.