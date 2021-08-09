NBC Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer on Connecting Clouds With Emotions in Her First Children's Book

Dylan Dreyer dreamed of writing children's books before she had kids of her own. "My husband and I came up with the idea for weather-based picture books when we were on a plane about 10 years ago," recalls the mom of Calvin, 4, and Oliver, 1.

Many drafts later ("Calvin was my number-one critic"), Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day is set to debut on September 14. The book is the first in her forthcoming series of emotional-learning titles that have a weather-related backdrop. When a cloud has a bad day, it unleashes a thunderstorm that rains out a girl's baseball game, making her grumpy too.

Parents recently caught up with Dreyer, who is expecting her third son in November.

Misty Cloud Book Credit: Courtesy of Random House Children's Books

How Does the Book Help Kids Work Through Their Feelings?

The biggest takeaway for kids is that it's okay to feel angry and frustrated when something doesn't go right in their day. It's what they do about it that's the lesson. They shouldn't take it out on their friends. They'll learn that they can stop for a minute, take a deep breath, and look around them for something that makes them happy. When they find that joy again in the day, it softens why they were upset and angry in the first place.

What Books Are Your Sons Into Now?

Calvin is my bookworm, and Oliver sometimes hands me a book and walks away. But they'll both sit for The Pout-Pout Fish, by Deborah Diesen. As I read the line "Blub, Blub, Blub," Oliver loves to copy me. It's the only book where I use different voices for all the characters. Calvin is also into the Elbow Grease series, by John Cena. When my father-in-law reads the books to him, he changes all the characters' names to people in our family. That makes it really hard when I read them as written. Calvin will correct me:

"No, no, no, that one is Papa!" At the moment, we're in the middle of the S.O.S.: Society of Substitutes series, by Alan Katz, who cowrote Misty the Cloud with me. I never would have thought to start a chapter-book series with a preschooler, but he loves the story and folds down the page where we leave off every night.

What Book Did You Love as a Kid?

In second grade, I adored the Winnie the Pooh series. I even recorded myself reading the whole book on cassette tape, and I sent it to my teacher!