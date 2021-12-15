Everything You Need to Know About the Britney Spears Pregnancy Rumors

The entertainer, whose 13-year-old conservatorship was recently terminated, has made it clear she'd like to have a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Last month, Britney Spears was finally freed from the conservatorship that had ruled her life for the last 13 years. And back in September, she announced her engagement to longtime love Sam Asghari. Given that Spears has expressed her interest in having a baby with Asghari, it's no wonder fans and followers are waiting with bated breath for the big news. And this morning, Spears teased that they have a "new addition to the family," setting off a flurry of pregnancy rumors.

Here are all the details—so far.

Why Britney Spears Pregnancy Rumors Are Swirling

On Tuesday, December 15, Spears took to Instagram to share a video of herself, taken from behind, in which she appears to be cradling and bottle-feeding something while swaying in front of her Christmas tree to the tune of "Look at the Sky" by OsMan. The caption: "New addition to the family. Guess if it's a boy or a girl. Thank you again baby @samasghari!!!!"

Asghari weighed in the comments with a string of surprised face emojis.

Followers have since gone wild, wondering if the post is an announcement that Spears and Asghari have a little one on the way. "Baby, one more time???" one commenter wrote.

Others assumed she's just trolling the whole internet. "I love trollney," one IG user joked.

Still more speculate that, rather than newborn or a child on the way, Spears has a new fur baby. She has often posted about wanting a pet.

Even so, it's no wonder the superstar's fans are all fired up about potential pregnancy news. Spears—who shares children Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 with ex-husband Kevin Federline—has posted that she's been "thinking about having another baby," alongside a photo of a little one standing on their tiptoes.

And back in September, Spears and Asghari teased the internet with an Instagram Story post in which the singer held a baby doll toy dressed up like her. Asghari captioned the shot, "Exclusive! We had a baby. What should we name her?"

What Britney Spears Has Said About Having Another Baby

Although Spears and Asghari's chatter about welcoming a child together has taken a breezy, hopeful turn, Spears' confession in a June 23 conservatorship hearing was heartbreaking. The mom of two told Judge Brenda Penny that the team in charge of her conservatorship intentionally blocked her from getting pregnant.

"I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal, I want to be able to get married and have a baby," noted Spears. "I was told right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have anymore children. So basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good."

The Bottom Line on Spears and Asghari's Future Baby