Top Celebrity Births of 2010
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves
Name: Vida Alves McConaughey
Birthday: January 23
Fun Fact: "Vida" means "life" in Portuguese.
Sandra Bullock
Name: Louis Bardo Bullock
Birthday: January 2010
Fun Fact: Louis was secretly adopted in January, but his arrival was kept quiet until March.
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham
Name: Grace Margaret Wahlberg
Birthday: January 11
Fun Fact: Grace is number four, joining big brothers Michael and Brendan Joseph and big sister Ella Rae.
Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin
Name: Axel Ferrell
Birthday: January 23
Fun Fact: Axel arrived just hours after Will sang "Free Bird" on Conan O'Brien's final Tonight Show.
Padma Lakshmi
Name: Krishna Thea Lakshmi
Birthday: February 20
Fun Fact: Padma struggled with endometriosis for years before conceiving.
Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart
Name: Billie Beatrice Dane
Birthday: March 3
Fun Fact: Rebecca wanted to wait and meet her baby before she settled on a name.
Amanda Peet and David Benioff
Name: Molly June Benioff
Birthday: April 19
Fun Fact: Amanda went into labor early and had to cancel an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman.
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo
Name: Aviana Olea Le Gallo
Birthday: May 15
Fun Fact: Aviana weighed in at exactly seven pounds.
Amy Poehler and Will Arnett
Name: Abel James Arnett
Birthday: August 6
Fun Fact: Abel's big brother Archie is almost two years older.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
Name: Gideon Scott and Harper Grace
Birthday: October 12
Fun Fact: After the births, Neil announced on Twitter that "all of us are happy, healthy, tired and a little pukey."
Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
Name: Egypt Daoud Dean
Birthday: October 14
Fun Fact: "Daoud" is Arabic for "David."
Matt Damon and Luciana Damon
Name: Stella Zavala Damon
Birthday: October 20
Fun Fact: Stella is the fourth girl in the family, joining big sisters Gia and Isabella and half-sister Alexa.
John Travolta and Kelly Preston
Name: Benjamin Travolta
Birthday: November 23
Fun Fact: Benjamin came in at eight pounds, three ounces on the scales.
Bumpwatch!
These top celebs are still expecting this winter:
Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon
Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur
Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem
Alanis Morissette and Mario 'Souleye' Treadway
Christina Applegate and Martyn Lenoble
