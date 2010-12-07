Top Celebrity Births of 2010

By Paula Kashtan December 07, 2010
Get the scoop on the hottest celebrity baby births of 2010. From Matthew McConaughey to John Travolta, see the most famous people who became parents over the last year.
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves

Name: Vida Alves McConaughey

Birthday: January 23

Fun Fact: "Vida" means "life" in Portuguese.

Sandra Bullock

Name: Louis Bardo Bullock

Birthday: January 2010

Fun Fact: Louis was secretly adopted in January, but his arrival was kept quiet until March.

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham

Name: Grace Margaret Wahlberg

Birthday: January 11

Fun Fact: Grace is number four, joining big brothers Michael and Brendan Joseph and big sister Ella Rae.

Will Ferrell and Viveca Paulin

Name: Axel Ferrell

Birthday: January 23

Fun Fact: Axel arrived just hours after Will sang "Free Bird" on Conan O'Brien's final Tonight Show.

Padma Lakshmi

Name: Krishna Thea Lakshmi

Birthday: February 20

Fun Fact: Padma struggled with endometriosis for years before conceiving.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart

Name: Billie Beatrice Dane

Birthday: March 3

Fun Fact: Rebecca wanted to wait and meet her baby before she settled on a name.

Amanda Peet and David Benioff

Name: Molly June Benioff

Birthday: April 19

Fun Fact: Amanda went into labor early and had to cancel an appearance on The Late Show With David Letterman.

Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

Name: Aviana Olea Le Gallo

Birthday: May 15

Fun Fact: Aviana weighed in at exactly seven pounds.

Amy Poehler and Will Arnett

Name: Abel James Arnett

Birthday: August 6

Fun Fact: Abel's big brother Archie is almost two years older.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Name: Gideon Scott and Harper Grace

Birthday: October 12

Fun Fact: After the births, Neil announced on Twitter that "all of us are happy, healthy, tired and a little pukey."

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz

Name: Egypt Daoud Dean

Birthday: October 14

Fun Fact: "Daoud" is Arabic for "David."

Matt Damon and Luciana Damon

Name: Stella Zavala Damon

Birthday: October 20

Fun Fact: Stella is the fourth girl in the family, joining big sisters Gia and Isabella and half-sister Alexa.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston

Name: Benjamin Travolta

Birthday: November 23

Fun Fact: Benjamin came in at eight pounds, three ounces on the scales.

Bumpwatch!

These top celebs are still expecting this winter:

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon

Ali Larter and Hayes MacArthur

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Alanis Morissette and Mario 'Souleye' Treadway

Christina Applegate and Martyn Lenoble

