Celeb Moms Who Ate Their Placentas

Hilary Duff gave birth to her second child, daughter Banks Violet, in October, and explained on Dr. Elliot Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy podcast that she drank her placenta in a smoothie.

“It was the most delightful smoothie I’ve ever had,” she said. “I haven’t had a smoothie that delightful since I was ten. It was calorie-filled with juice and fruit and everything delicious.”

The actress did admit she was skeptical of the idea, but after learning that drinking the placenta could prevent PPD and post-birth bleeding, she figured it was worth a shot. After she took the plunge, Duff admitted to feeling great and taking the rest in ice cube form as opposed to the more common pill form.

“I heard something weird about pills,” she said. “I heard placenta burps are not ideal.”