Meet the Judges of the America's Kindest Families Contest

Today; dad to Delano, 7, and Sybil, 4

Family Kindness Motto: If the siblings are engaged in an act that’s not so nice, we’ll say, “Del, are you being kind to Sibby?” Or “Sibby, are you being kind to Del?” If Del is trying to one-up his sister or diminish something she’s done, I’ll say, “Son, don’t steal your sister’s sunshine.” So those are two popular sayings in our house.

Favorite Cause: The Colorectal Cancer Alliance, because my older brother lost his battle with the disease in December. I promised him that I would make it part of my life’s work to be sure other young Black men, especially, didn’t die prematurely of colon cancer.