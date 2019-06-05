Kylie Jenner Takes Fans Through Typical Day with Stormi: 'Hard to Manage Mom Life and Work Life'

Image zoom Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

June 5, 2019

Being a working mother doesn’t come easy, but Kylie Jenner is giving her fans a glimpse into how she manages to pull it off.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 21, shared a behind-the-scenes video on Monday, detailing a day in her life that included balancing her time with daughter Stormi, 16 months, and her hectic work schedule.

At the very start of the video, Stormi makes an appearance at 5:50 a.m., running around in pink pajamas and holding a blanket over her head.

Jenner then ventures into the bathroom, showing herself in a mirror while holding a camera and telling fans about her early morning with her daughter.

“I said that I was going to start this vlog a lot earlier, but I slept with Stormi last night,” the makeup mogul explains. “She woke me up at 6, wouldn’t stop crying — it wasn’t the time to grab my camera and start filming.”

After adding that Stormi was back asleep, Jenner explains her plans for the day, including meetings with her sister Kendall Jenner and momager Kris Jenner plus a surprise birthday bash for her makeup artist and friend Ariel Tejada.

Once it hits 9 a.m., Jenner ventures into Stormi’s room, waking her up for a day at the farm with her cousins. “Hi, Mommy looks crazy right now,” Jenner says to her daughter, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott.

After heading off to meetings with her mom and sister, Jenner reunites with her young daughter later in the afternoon, who is back from her farm trip.

Stormi engages in some fun, driving around the office building in a remote-control car and dancing with Jenner.

Moving onto the playroom, Jenner says goodbye to her daughter with an “I love you,” which Stormi mimes back, leading to Jenner excitedly responding, “Oh, you said it! Almost! I love you!”

While walking to her next meeting, Jenner explains the balance of mom life and working life to the camera following her. “It’s hard to manage mom life and work life sometimes,” she says. “So that’s why I made her a bedroomhere so she can be with me and still have fun.”

In Jenner’s 2 p.m. meeting for Kylie Skin, Stormi joins her in the office room, sitting on her lap during the business talk. “Stormi is in all my meetings, she really is,” the reality star says to the camera.

Stormi remains seated on her mom’s lap as she goes about discussing business plans with her partners. Later on, Stormi ventures out of the office, leaving Jenner to continue her business deals solo.

The vlog continues into the night, with Jenner heading out to the surprise party. She gives a call to Stormi’s dad Scott, 28, who tell her he is at the studio as she heads out for a night of fun.

While all smiles throughout the video, Stormi dealt with a health scare this weekend, when Jenner revealed on her Instagram Story Sunday that her daughter “spent the day in the hospital” after “an allergic reaction,” but was “100% okay now.”

A source told PEOPLE that the incident seemed to be “a food-related reaction,” adding that the mother of one was “very scared, of course” for her baby girl’s health, “but Stormi is fine.”

Jenner shared what had transpired on Sunday alongside a sweet photograph of a sleeping Stormi, revealing that they were now home after the incident.

“Nothing else matters when these things happen. God bless all the moms with sick babies,” she continued. “I’m sending so much love and positive energy your way.”

This article originally appeared on People.com.