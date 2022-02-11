Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Like other parents out there, the celeb couple is going with the flow.

Kristen and Dax's Latest Sleep Advice Is the Complete Opposite of What They Did Before—That Alone Is Mega Relatable

Even before you have kids, you probably have major feelings about sleeping in the same bed as your little one. While some parents are drawn to the idea, others swear they'll steer clear of co-sleeping. But, as mom of two Kristen Bell recently proved, parenthood is all about adapting to ever-changing circumstances.

On a recent episode of her husband Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert, the actor and producer revealed that she, Shepard, and their daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 7 all sleep in the same room and usually fall asleep after watching How It's Made.

"The girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom," and she and Shepard sleep on an Ooler mattress pad, which uses a water-based system for heating and cooling.

Bell went on to reveal, "My whole family has gas, big [deal]. I wake up in the morning and I go, 'Wow, nobody's gas has dissipated, but it also smells like it's burning.'" As it turned out, Shepard had accidentally filled the mattress pad with a protein shake instead of water.

Aside from Bell's revelation about her brood's digestion and the nasty smelling mattress pad, another main takeaway from the candid story was that Bell and Shepard are, like other parents, going with the flow when it comes to their family's sleeping arrangements.

Back in 2018, the The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window star told Parents.com that her then 3-year-old Delta had decided to stop sleeping nine months prior.

"And every night, when we put her to bed, she turns the lights on, which annoys the 4-year-old [Lincoln], and she will move furniture, and she bangs on the door with different, hard toys," she noted. "We switched the door knob. We turned the lock on the outside."

She acknowledged that the trick was "controversial," elaborating, "But we lock it when she gets in there, and we stand outside and say, 'We love you, we will talk to you in the morning, but now, it's time for sleep.' And after about 10 minutes, she'll wind herself down. And then, before we go to bed, obviously, we unlock it." (Parents advisor Jodi Mindell, Ph.D., associate director of the Sleep Center at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, was on board with the strategy, noting that allowing a child the "chance to work it out for himself and see if he falls back to sleep without your help" could prevent creating a "sleep monster.")

But it seems like these days, Bell and Shepard have traded their previous approach for sleeping in the same room as their kids.