Kourtney Kardashian Talks Pregnancy and Motherhood

Kourtney Kardashian is tickled pink -- and for good reason. Kardashian and her beau, Scott Disick, are expanding their family by adding a baby girl to the mix this summer! Parents is keeping up with the famous mom-to-be by getting her to dish on how the first six months have been treating her.

Parents.com: How are you feeling?

Kourtney Kardashian: I feel great.

How is this pregnancy different than your first one?

The beginning was different because I had a lot more morning sickness than last time. I was also more tired but that's probably because I'm chasing after a toddler most of the time. Now I feel great.

Are your cravings different this time because you're having a girl?

I'm having a lot more cravings this time.

Such as?

I want more junk food. Last time I wanted fruit and frozen yogurt. This time I'm craving those things too but I'm also craving cheese burgers.

I hear In-N-Out Burger is the place to satisfy those cravings.

I know -- and would you believe I haven't been there? My brother just had a whole conversation with me about this place. He even gave me the lowdown as to what I should order.

Are you following an exercise program?

Last time I ran until I was seven months pregnant. This time I'm not. I go walking as often as possible with Mason. I'll take him on walks in his stroller around the neighborhood. I also have a few friends who are pregnant and when we get together we will do a group stroller push up this big hill. I really haven't done anything else because I hear you shouldn't introduce anything new during this time.

How are you preparing Mason for his role as big brother?

I'm actually reading a book on this very subject called Loving Each One Best.

Is this the first time you've turned to a parenting book for advice?

I love to read books that focus on parenting topics because there are so many different ways to do things. I find these books offer a lot of great opinions on many different subjects.

Are you at all concerned about your family dynamic changing?

I think it will come really naturally when the moment does happen. I'm all about going with what feels like the right easy thing to do.

Does Mason understand what is happening?

Mason is excited and, yes, he knows about her. He came with us to a doctor appointment and he also loves to touch my belly. We're making this time about him and making sure he feels as if this is his baby. I really don't want him to feel like he'll get less attention once the baby arrives. That, I would say, is my biggest concern.

Are you going to assign Mason any jobs to help you and Scott prepare for the baby's arrival?

I read about having children help with the nursery. I'm definitely going to have him do that. I was also thinking about having him help pick out the furniture and helping me register.

You are in New York to promote the New Windows Phone, the Nokia Lumia 900. Why is having a device like this so important when you're an expectant mom and a mother of a toddler?

Having a toddler, I'm constantly taking pictures on my phone so it has to have a good camera. I have personally tested this one, and it's really easy to use. I'm also big on simplicity and I want a phone that makes it a snap to email pictures. Another feature that's important for me is getting the weather forecast quickly so I know how to dress Mason. I keep the forecasts for both New York and Los Angeles up all of the time because I work in both cities.

What other features are good for moms on the go?

I know a lot of moms are into Facebook updates and for those women Facebook is integrated right into the phone. This phone also has fast access to the Internet, which for me saves me a lot of time researching things I need for my business. That in turn allows me to devote more precious moments to my son because nothing is more important than being a mom.

At what age will you begin to teach Mason how to dial his home number and 911 in case of an emergency?

I haven't thought about that yet but that's a good question. I'll probably teach that to him when he's old enough to understand what an emergency is. Although Mason understands everything I say I don't think he understands what constitutes an emergency.

What does being a mom mean to you?

It's definitely my favorite role in life. It has changed me and made me realize there is nothing else I would rather do with my time. Being a mom is what life is about. I hope people realize what the priorities in life should be and know not everything has to be perfect.

What is the most important lesson you want to teach your children?

I think that lesson I just described. Cherish your time and learn about what is important. I want them to know: Don't get caught up in things that don't really matter and don't get caught up in the things society puts so much pressure on.

You have an incredibly strong bond with your siblings. How will you encourage your children to be the same way?

I always wonder that. I always wonder why we're so close and obsessed with each other. I think it boils down to the experiences we've gone through together. I hope my kids will be just like we are and understand that nothing is more important than family.

You and your sisters have a successful clothing line. Since we're talking babies, might you expand that collection and create fancy threads for future fashionistas?

We are. We're working on that as I speak.