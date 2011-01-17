Kaitlin Olson on Motherhood

That morning I took a five-mile walk and cleaned my house. I didn't know I was going to need energy later! Then, I had a feeling I was in prelabor, but we went to a baseball game anyway. I didn't want to be just sitting around, obsessing. Our home birth went as planned, but it was long. I was in labor for 20 hours, so I didn't sleep for two days.

Life after baby?

The hormones are unbelievable. I love my son so much that I want to eat him. I can't get my face out of his face!