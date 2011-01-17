Kaitlin Olson on Motherhood
Always Sunny for Kaitlin Olson
The actress didn't need to play down her pregnancy while filming It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FX). "A perk of being married to the producer is that everyone had to be nice to me!" Olson jokes. Husband and costar Rob McElhenney was also an asset during her home birth this fall: "He helped me manage the pain." Now they're marveling over son Axel Lee.
Pregnancy Cravings
"I'm not sure if I had cravings or if I just really like dessert. I had a weakness for the smell of pastries and doughnuts."
Birth Day
That morning I took a five-mile walk and cleaned my house. I didn't know I was going to need energy later! Then, I had a feeling I was in prelabor, but we went to a baseball game anyway. I didn't want to be just sitting around, obsessing. Our home birth went as planned, but it was long. I was in labor for 20 hours, so I didn't sleep for two days.
Life after baby?
The hormones are unbelievable. I love my son so much that I want to eat him. I can't get my face out of his face!
Baby Bonding
"Axel is wide awake in the evenings. We give him a bath and stare at him. Then he sleeps for five or six hours. He's our dream baby!"
Baby's Best Friend
"Our dog, Oscar, wanted to furiously kiss Axel at first, but he's calmer now. He realizes that a baby isn't a toy, even if he does squeak."
Swing Baby, Swing
"I received the Hushamok as a present. When the baby moves, it swings. I wish they made one in an adult size!" ($409; hushamok.com)
Tea Time
Her mom's company, Earth Mama Angel Baby, makes soothing teas. "It's how I start each day."
Originally published in the November 2010 issue of American magazine.