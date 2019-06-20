J.P. and Ashley Rosenbaum Reveal a Social Media Commenter Told Them Their Daughter Had Torticollis

Image zoom Alexander Tamargo/Getty

June 20, 2019

Turns out social media can be used for good.

In the midst of “annoying” mom-shaming comments, parents Ashley and J.P. Rosenbaum, who met and fell in love on The Bachelorette in 2011, tell PEOPLE that one social media commenter gave them some great advice.

The couple, who tied the knot in December 2012, share daughter Essex, 2, and son Fordham, 4½.

“Our daughter, when she was born, I was posting pictures of her and somebody wrote me a message saying, ‘Hey, get her checked out’ because she was always twisted, she had torticollis,” Ashley, 34, shares. “Someone said, ‘Get it checked out because my son had the same thing.’ “

Ashley continues: “I read [the comment] and was like, ‘Oh whatever,’ but then I was like, ‘Oh my God, this person is right.’ I got her checked out and she had it. We got the baby helmet and everything!”

According to Cedars-Sinai, torticollis is a “twisting of the neck” that causes the head to tilt or rotate at an angle. Most people with torticollis were born with it, as it can be caused by a baby’s position in the uterus.

Though the comments they’ve received haven’t all been as positive or as helpful as that user, J.P. says negative comments about their parenting haven’t been “too bad.”

“It’s silly things, like, ‘Oh, your seatbelt is too high,’ ” Ashley tells PEOPLE.

“Even if you’re at a pool and with them, people will say, ‘Where’s their life jacket or floaties?’ ” J.P. adds. “I’m standing there next to them!”

“When you’re about to post a picture and you think, ‘Oh, is somebody going to say something about this?’ ” the mom of two continues. “It’s annoying.”

The couple also shares that raising two kids is “exhausting” but “fun.”

“Honestly, I feel like they’re at a really fun age,” the former Bachelorette says. “They play together, they’re funny. Our daughter is … kind of going on 4. She talks a lot. I have a lot of fun right now. I don’t think it’s hard, it’s just constant.”

“It’s just exhausting,” J.P. adds. “But I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Though the pair is so in love with their kids, they tell PEOPLE they aren’t planning on adding a third to their family.

“A third, you’re talking minivans, extra rooms,” J.P. jokes. “It’s a good balance right now.”

Ashley adds: “We would die, we would kill each other!”

This article originally appeared on People.com.