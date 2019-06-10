Jennifer Lopez Kicks Off Her 50th Birthday Tour with a 'Limitless' Duet with Daughter Emme, 10

Image zoom Kevin Winter/getty Images for ABA

Jennifer Lopez fans were patiently “Waiting for Tonight” — the start of the star’s “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour — and she certainly didn’t disappoint.

While kicking off her 24-city North American tour — her first in over six years — at The Forum in Los Angeles on Friday night, Lopez, 49, performed all of her hits spanning from “If You Had My Love” and “Jenny From the Block” from her 1999 debut studio album, On the 6, to her latest single, “Medicine.”

Between the huge dance numbers and elaborate costume changes, Lopez slowed it down a notch to perform the uplifting song “Limitless” from her movie Second Act. After descending from the sky dressed in a red gown, Lopez was joined on stage by her 10-year-old daughter Emme, who was wearing a matching dress and helped her close out the song with a duet.

After her surprise appearance, Emme — who takes after Lopez and father Marc Anthony with her passion for singing — joined her mother’s fiancé, former baseball pro Alex Rodriguez, 43, and daughters, Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14, in the audience to watch the remainder of the show from their floor seats facing center stage.

Throughout the entire concert, Rodriguez happily danced and sang along to Lopez’s songs exactly as he has become known to do and even documented some of the night’s highlights on his Instagram Story. Several other stars came out to support Lopez’s big night, including Zoë Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, as well as YouTube star Patrick Starrr.

On stage, Lopez also showed a lot of love for her fellow Bronx diva, Cardi B, and played a video of her rapping a verse on her track, “Dinero.” Lopez also threw very subtle shade at her rumored former beau Drake when she played his “Hotline Bling” and referenced it as a “booty call.”

In addition to performances by Lopez, the concert featured the “World of Dance Experience,” which included surprise guest dancers from Lopez’s NBC dance show, World of Dance.

Ending things off with a bang, Lopez closed out the show with a performance of her 2011 collaboration with Pitbull, “On the Floor,” before coming back out again to dance atop a huge birthday cake for her encore song, “Let's Get Loud.”

Clearly overjoyed by the show, throughout the evening fans documented all of the spectacular moments on social media

In the weeks leading up to the tour, Lopez teased her multiple glamorous costumes in a video posted to YouTube titled “Making The It’s My Party Tour: Two Weeks To Go” and also showed off her abs in photos posted to Instagram.

The tour will continue through Lopez’s final stop in Miami on July 26, two days after she turns 50 on July 24.

Lopez first revealed the plans for her tour during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April after DeGeneres asked how she would be celebrating her upcoming birthday. “It’s funny you ask!” Lopez responded.

“My birthday’s in July, and so this summer I decided I wanted to do something big for my birthday because it is a big birthday,” she said. “It’s just a small amount of shows, but we’ll be out all through June and July.”

After DeGeneres asked Lopez how she was feeling about turning 50, Lopez responded, “It’s nuts. Anybody else still feel like you’re 16? I do! I feel like I’m 26!”

The new tour follows Lopez’s “All I Have” Las Vegas concert residency, which ended in September, and it is her first tour since 2012’s “Dance Again World Tour” with Enrique Iglesias.

This article originally appeared on People.com.