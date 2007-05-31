We admit it: we're obsessed with celebrity pregnancy photos. And we love that the bump is the great equalizer -- this is one thing you can't pay your people to do. 2007 was a very productive year for celeb baby arrivals; here, all the stars we had on Bumpwatch, and the babies they delivered.

Naomi Watts

Due date: Son Alexander Pete was born July 25.

Best known for: Starring roles in Mulholland Dr., The Ring series, and I Heart Huckabees

Baby's daddy: Actor Liev Schreiber

Defining Maternity Moment: Obviously whipped Schreiber recently gushed about how amazing she is and that he's never seen another woman handle pregnancy so well. We agree -- she looked adorable every step of the way.