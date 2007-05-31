Best Pregnant Celebs of 2007
We admit it: we're obsessed with celebrity pregnancy photos. And we love that the bump is the great equalizer -- this is one thing you can't pay your people to do. 2007 was a very productive year for celeb baby arrivals; here, all the stars we had on Bumpwatch, and the babies they delivered.
Naomi Watts
Due date: Son Alexander Pete was born July 25.
Best known for: Starring roles in Mulholland Dr., The Ring series, and I Heart Huckabees
Baby's daddy: Actor Liev Schreiber
Defining Maternity Moment: Obviously whipped Schreiber recently gushed about how amazing she is and that he's never seen another woman handle pregnancy so well. We agree -- she looked adorable every step of the way.
Salma Hayek
Due date: Daughter Valentina Paloma was born September 22.
Best known for: Playing Frida Kahlo in the film Frida and being a producer and regular guest star of the surprise hit, Ugly Betty
Baby's daddy: Businessman fiance Francois-Henri Pinault
Defining Maternity Moment: Pulling off a Katie Holmes-style shocker: Hayek announced her pregnancy and top secret engagement (no one even knew they were dating!) at the same time.
Bridget Moynahan
Due date: Son John Edward Thomas was born August 22.
Best known for: Playing Mr. Big's wife on Sex and the City
Baby's daddy: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who she split with shortly before the pregnancy was announced
Defining Maternity Moment: Smiling -- and looking gorgeous -- even as Brady took up with Brazilian superhottie Gisele Bundchen.
Milla Jovovich
Due date: Daughter Ever Gabo was born November 3.
Best known for: Being an international supermodel, and a starring role in The Resident Evil trilogy
Baby's daddy: Resident Evil director fiance Paul Anderson
Defining Maternity Moment: The actress/model/fashion designer is reveling in her new-found curves -- she said she was up already up 25 pounds in her fourth month -- brought on by cravings for steak and potatoes and more than five cans of Sprite a day. Don't you feel better about that chili dog?
Drea de Matteo
Due date: Daughter Alabama Gypsy Rose was born November 28.
Best known for: Getting gruesomely whacked in the woods on The Sopranos
Baby's daddy: Country star Shooter Jennings, son of Waylon Jennings
Defining Maternity Moment: Getting outed before she was ready to share the news. She released a press statement that read: "Please beware the only reason we're announcing the news is because the very rude and condescending salespeople at Veronique Maternity on Madison Avenue decided to leak this to the press, so please beware if you're trying to keep your happy secret under wraps. Shop at Pea in the Pod." Whoops!
Elisabeth Hasselbeck
Due date: Taylor Thomas Hasselbeck was born November 9.
Best known for: Co-hosting The View
Baby's daddy: New York Giants QB husband Tim Hasselbeck
Defining Maternity Moment: With co-host Rosie O'Donnell making her exit, "Tim and I thought we should get busy and, you know, maybe make a little co-host," Hasselbeck said. Soon after, O'Donnell left the show after bickering with her on camera (we're thinking Rosie won't be sending a baby gift).
Jenna Elfman
Due date: Son Story Elias was born on July 23.
Best known for: Playing Dharma on Dharma & Greg; she's also guest-starred on Brothers & Sisters
Baby's daddy: Actor husband of 16 years Bodhi Elfman
Defining Maternity Moment: In a video for the humor Web site funnyordie.com, a trash-talking Elfman challenges a group of men to a pick-up basketball game, and uses her bump to fake them out.
Julia Roberts
Due date: Son Henry Daniel Moder was born June 18.
Best known for: Take your pick: playing a charming prostitute in Pretty Woman, winning the Oscar for Erin Brockovich -- the list goes on. We're just psyched she added "mom" to her list of credits.
Baby's daddy: Cameraman hubby Danny Moder
Defining Maternity Moment: Three under 3? Look out Angelina. Pictures of Julia hugely pregnant with 2-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus on each hip have us wondering what this woman can't do.
Keri Russell
Due date: Son River Russell Deary was born June 9.
Best known for: Playing angst-y but cute coed Felicity in the series of the same name; starring with Tom Cruise in MI:III
Baby's daddy: Contractor husband Shane Deary
Defining Maternity Moment: Keeping mum on the due date. Fearful that photographers would follow her to the hospital, the radiant Russell has kept details of her pregnancy a secret. She got the private birth she wished for -- and didn't even announce the birth of her son until he was a week old.
Amanda Peet
Due date: Daughter Frances was born in February.
Best known for: Starring in TV's Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and film roles in Syriana and Something's Gotta Give
Baby's daddy: Screenwriter husband David Benioff
Defining Maternity Moment: Her pregnancy was written into Studio 60, and during an episode arc where her character was off in intensive care for a complication, she took maternity leave.
Tori Spelling
Due date: Son Liam was born in March.
Best known for: Playing Donna on Beverly Hills 90210 and being the daughter of late TV mega-hit producer Aaron Spelling
Baby's daddy: Actor husband Dean McDermott
Defining Maternity Moment: Deciding that late pregnancy was a perfect time to renovate a B&B and film a reality show about it.
Jaime Pressly
Due date: Son Dezi was born in May.
Best known for: Starring in TV's My Name Is Earl
Baby's daddy: DJ fiance Eric Cubiche
Defining Maternity Moment: The hot mama spent time clubbing at Hollywood club Parc only weeks before giving birth (her guy is a DJ, after all). Don't worry, she only drank water.
Marcia Cross
Due date: Twins Eden and Savannah were born in February.
Best known for: Playing fussy Bree on Desperate Housewives
Baby's daddy: Stockbroker husband Tom Mahoney
Defining Maternity Moment: As a precautionary measure, Cross was placed on bedrest in her seventh month of pregnancy. The crew from DH recreated her character's house in her actual home so she could film short scenes there and easily slip back into bed.
Paz Vega
Due date: Son Orson was born in May.
Best known for: Acting in Pedro Almodovar's Talk to Her and Spanglish with Adam Sandler
Baby's daddy: Businessman husband Orson Salazar
Defining Maternity Moment: The actress, who lives in L.A., gave birth in her hometown of Madrid just as she wanted. Talk about good company: Princess Letizia, wife of the heir to the Spanish throne, gave birth in the same clinic earlier in the week.
