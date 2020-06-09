5 Famous Parents Reveal How They Make Their Kid Laugh
We asked some of our fave parents: What’s a no-fail way to make your kid crack up? From pillow fights to farts, here's what they had to say.
Ayesha Curry
“I just yell ‘Boobies!’ and the girls get a kick out of it. Not sure if it’s great parenting, but it works. All a mom asks is for her kids to laugh and keep their room clean, and at least one of those things is possible.”
—Cookbook author Ayesha Curry, mother of three, founder of Sweet July magazine (a sister publication to Parents)
Devale Ellis
“Fart noises never fail. Nothing is funnier to a trio of boys than to hear what they think is a butt quacking.”
—actor Devale Ellis, father of three, Zac on BET‘s Tyler Perry’s Sistas, and himself on YouTube’s The Ellises
Christina Milian
“A tickle session always works with my daughter, and little Isaiah is super-ticklish on his back and under his arms.”
—Singer and actress Christina Milian, mother of two, collaborator on the baby-gear brand AM:PM
Daphne Oz
“Pillow fights. Chicken-crossing-the-road jokes. Absolutely any reference to the word butt.”
—TV host Daphne Oz, mother of four, judge on MasterChef Junior season 8, out this fall
Hilaria Baldwin
“All four of my kids love the game where one of their feet is stinky and the other smells really good. Even Carmen, who is 6, still laughs.”
—author Hilaria Baldwin, mother of four and expecting her fifth, host of the Mom Brain podcast