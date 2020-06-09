5 Famous Parents Reveal How They Make Their Kid Laugh

June 09, 2020
Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Getty Images (3)

We asked some of our fave parents: What’s a no-fail way to make your kid crack up? From pillow fights to farts, here's what they had to say.

Start Slideshow

1 of 5

Ayesha Curry

Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

“I just yell ‘Boobies!’ and the girls get a kick out of it. Not sure if it’s great parenting, but it works. All a mom asks is for her kids to laugh and keep their room clean, and at least one of those things is possible.”

—Cookbook author Ayesha Curry, mother of three, founder of Sweet July magazine (a sister publication to Parents)

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Devale Ellis

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

“Fart noises never fail. Nothing is funnier to a trio of boys than to hear what they think is a butt quacking.”

—actor Devale Ellis, father of three, Zac on BET‘s Tyler Perry’s Sistas, and himself on YouTube’s The Ellises

3 of 5

Christina Milian

Tasia Wells/Getty Images

“A tickle session always works with my daughter, and little Isaiah is super-ticklish on his back and under his arms.”

—Singer and actress Christina Milian, mother of two, collaborator on the baby-gear brand AM:PM

Advertisement

4 of 5

Daphne Oz

Noam Galai/Getty Images

“Pillow fights. Chicken-crossing-the-road jokes. Absolutely any reference to the word butt.”

—TV host Daphne Oz, mother of four, judge on MasterChef Junior season 8, out this fall

5 of 5

Hilaria Baldwin

Bonnie Biess/Getty Images

“All four of my kids love the game where one of their feet is stinky and the other smells really good. Even Carmen, who is 6, still laughs.”

—author Hilaria Baldwin, mother of four and expecting her fifth, host of the Mom Brain podcast

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com