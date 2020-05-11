5 Famous Fathers Reveal Their Dad Superpowers
These celebrity dads are super in lots of ways, but how about when it comes to parenting? In honor of Father's Day, we asked them to spill the traits that make them feel like SuperDad every day of the year. Here's what they had to say.
Justin Baldoni
“Finding magic and inspiration in seemingly mundane moments. This world is filled with beauty and wonder, and I want my kids to know they have the power to create magic in their lives.”
—Justin Baldoni, actor and director of the forthcoming film Clouds and father of two
Dwyane Wade
“Seeing my kids as they see themselves. And encouraging them to live authentically.”
—Dwyane Wade, NBA champion and father of five
Matthew Morrison
“Creativity. My imagination has reawakened since becoming a father. We create new worlds, we love music, and we have dance parties throughout the day to rejuvenate.”
—Matthew Morrison, singer, Disney Dreamin’ (an album of Disney cover songs), and father of one
Kevin Hart
“Communicating at the highest level with my kids. In my household, we believe in information and understanding. Talking to one another is what moves mountains.”
—Kevin Hart, star of the drama Fatherhood, out this fall, and father of three (with one on the way!)
Nate Berkus
“Organizing, for sure. Decorative baskets for stuffies and larger toys, clearly labeled bins for puzzles and art supplies. I’m a triple Virgo; I’d lose my mind if things weren’t tidy.”
—Nate Berkus, interior designer, author, and father of two