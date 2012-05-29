With a house full of boys -- including 3-year-old twins -- the Modern Family star digs stay-cations.

"As we still hate getting on planes with all three boys, our favorite vacation spots are local-ish. Santa Barbara is only a drive away: Between the main beach in Carpenteria (followed by burgers at The Spot) and the dog-friendly Arroyo Burro, my boys are happily exhausted by naptime. If anyone has energy left over, we go to the Natural History Museum. The bird and bug exhibits are great."