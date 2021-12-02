Everything You Need to Know About Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pregnancy Rumors

The reality star and rock star recently got engaged, and now everyone's wondering if and when they might be expecting a baby together.

Back in October, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their steamy romance official and got engaged in Montecito, California. No less than two months later, rumors are swirling that the reality star and Poosh founder, 42, and the former Blink-182 rocker, 45, might be expecting their first child together. Here are all the details—so far.

What Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Blended Family Looks Like Now

The buzzworthy duo are both proud parents. Kardashian shares three children—Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6—with ex Scott Disick. Travis Barker shares stepdaughter Atiana, 22, son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, with ex Shanna Moakler, to whom he was married from 2004 to 2008.

As for plans to add a seventh child to their brood? A source told E! back in October, not long after the couple's engagement was announced, that they would "love nothing more than to have a baby together. Kourtney has always wanted another baby and never felt like she was done." A second insider noted, "Now that she's with Travis, she wants it even more."

Why Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Rumors Are Swirling

Kardashian and Barker might not have made it down the aisle yet, but fans and followers can't seem to wait for a baby announcement. Following a slew of PDA-packed social media posts over the course of the year, Kardashian posted a series of photos in a hot tub recently, and commenters were quick to assume she was flaunting "a preg belly."

Kardashian was quick to respond: "Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?"

The Problem With Kourtney Kardashian Pregnancy Speculations

This is the second time the mom of three has replied to similar remarks on her posts. In August, after sharing a series of images in which she was baring her midriff, a commenter declared, "SHE'S PREGNANT," to which Kardashian stated, "I'm a woman with a BODY."

The repeated back-and-forths have sparked not only tongue-wagging about Kardashian and Barker's family plans, but also discussions around just how inappropriate it is to blindly, blatantly jump to conclusions about a woman's body, shape, size, etc. It's one thing to say you can't wait to hear if the couple is expecting a baby at some point; it's quite another to make assumptions based on nothing more than photos of Kardashian's stomach.

Sadly, Kardashian, her sisters, and pretty much every other mom in the public eye is no stranger to toxic, fatphobic commentary. In fact, Kardashian clapped back in May 2020 when a differwnt Instagram post sparked another round of pregnancy rumors, writing, "I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body. This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it."

The Bottom Line on Kardashian and Barker's Future Baby