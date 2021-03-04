Alec Baldwin's wife has been at the center of several controversies in recent months. Here are the details.

Everything You Need to Know About Hilaria Baldwin: From Her Past as a Mom Influencer to Recent Controversies

Hilaria Baldwin might not be a household name, but she has been in the spotlight since marrying actor Alec Baldwin in 2012. Nearly 10 years later, the couple has six children together, and the 37-year-old yoga instructor and podcaster has been the subject of much buzz the past few months. Here's the whole scoop.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's Marriage

Hilaria and Alec met in 2011 in New York City. On their eighth anniversary in 2019, Alec recalled in an Instagram post, "8 years ago, I wandered into Pure Food and Wine on Irving Place, on an unseasonably warm February evening. My friend, @bocartist and I sat down (outside!) and as I turned to my left I saw a woman who would change my life. Entirely. 8 years today. Thanks for all you've given me. You are a gift."

The couple had a whirlwind romance and married in on June 29, 2012 at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York City.

Alec, who was married to Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2002, told The New York Times that before meeting Hilaria, he didn't know if he'd tie the knot again. "I've dated a lot of people since my divorce, and have thought a lot about what I wanted and what I wanted to do," he told the Times. "I thought about it too much, I suppose. I wasn't really ready to take that chance and to act until I met Hilaria."

Hilaria's Children

Hilaria and Alec welcomed their first child, Carmen Gabriela Baldwin, on August 23, 2013. She previously told Parents.com of her first experience giving birth, "I had just delivered Carmen, and my feet were in the stirrups, I had her on my chest, and I said to Alec, 'Oh, my God. I want to do it again.' It was like a water slide. You're so afraid to go down, but as soon as you do, and you realize you can do it, you want to run up and do it again."

Less than two years later, on June 17, 2015, their son Rafael Thomas Baldwin was born.

The couple's third child, Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin, was born on September 12, 2016. Their fourth, Romeo Alejandro David Baldwin, was born on May 17, 2018.

Hilaria suffered a pregnancy loss in the spring of 2019, then a second in November. "I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience," she shared on Instagram. "I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it."

And on September 8, 2020, they welcomed baby #5: Eduardo Pau Lucas.

This month, the couple celebrated the arrival of baby #6: María Lucía Victoria.

Alec also shares 25-year-old daughter, Ireland Baldwin, with Basinger.

Hilaria Baldwin's New Baby via Surrogate

The couple initially did not confirm the details of Lucia's labor and delivery, and their rep told Page Six, "We're still not issuing a statement or confirming anything—what she posted stands." However, it had been reported that Lucía was delivered via a surrogate, a source confirmed to TODAY. And today, Hilaria posted a photo of Edu and Lucía to Instagram, writing, "We are living each day, bonding, and grateful for all of the very special angels who helped bring Lucía into the world."

Is Hilaria Baldwin Spanish?

In December, the mom of six was accused of cultural appropriation after she said for years that she was born and grew up in Spain. In fact, Page Six reported that she was born in 1984 in Boston, named Hillary Thomas Hayward, and was raised in Massachusetts by her parents Dr. Kathryn Hayward and David Thomas, both of whom were born and raised in the Bay State.

She attended the Cambridge School of Weston, Massachusetts and New York University for college, and in 2011, when she was 27, her parents retired to Mallorca, Spain.