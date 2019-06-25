Chrissy Teigen Fires Back at Mom Shamer Over Luna's Nail Polish — See Her Hilarious Reply

Image zoom Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

By Jen Juneau

June 25, 2019

Another day, another witty comeback from Chrissy Teigen.

On Saturday, the mom of two shared a video of herself and 3-year-old daughter Luna Simone lounging in their living room, watching Sesame Street, while Luna showed off her newly painted hot-pink toenails.

“Doing her nails is my knitting. Kid toes kill me!,” Teigen, 33, tweeted alongside the cute clip.

Most commenters gave the model and cookbook author props for her handiwork, but others jumped in to criticize her for putting nail polish on her daughter.

In response to one since-deleted tweet, Teigen simply wrote, “There she is.” She also retweeted a second now-deleted post and jokingly quipped in reply, presumably about the polish itself, “Well I actually had her drink it so joke’s on you."

Teigen has combated her fair share of mom-shaming comments lately. Last week, one commenter indirectly questioned why Luna wasn’t visiting the dentist for the first time until the age of 3.

“So proud of my toons at her first dentist appointment!!” Teigen captioned her Tuesday post, which featured Luna sitting on her grandmother Vilailuck Teigen‘s lap as the little girl helped brush the teeth of a plush alligator.

“What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a yr old,” the user responded quickly.

But the Lip Sync Battle host seemed to have already braced herself for criticism, responding with a simple, “Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me.”

Teigen is no stranger to clapping back at commenters who flood her feed with negative comments regarding her parenting style for Luna and son Miles Theodore, 13 months, her two children with husband John Legend.

Earlier this month, the star shared two videos of Luna bargaining with her parents over how much candy she would be allowed to have if she promised to be on her best behavior.

Instead of acknowledging the toddler’s expert negotiating skills, one user instead focused on Luna’s appearance, commenting, “Finally someone brushed her hair.”

Teigen quickly fired back, writing, “All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup.”