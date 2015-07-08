Celebrity Parents: How They Handle Social Media
Hilary Duff
The Younger star posts photos of outings with son Luca for ice cream, to the park, and beach.
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
The couple share sweet shots of twins Gideon and Harper having fun in NYC.
Jennifer Lopez
The superstar posts cozy family Sundays and exciting movie premieres with twins Max and Emme in tow.
Kelly Clarkson
Clarkson proudly posts snaps for baby River Rose in her assortment of hats and headbands.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Baby James is offline, but the proud papa couldn't resist posting one pic of her tiny hand.
Kerry Washington
Post baby pix on social media? Scandal! This new mom keeps her daughter, Isabelle, under wraps.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard
The duo happily announced their latest baby news on Twitter but strictly kept their kids' pix private.
Ewan McGregor
He's active on Insta, but you're not likely to see this protective father posting about his four daughters.
Originally published in the August 2015 issue of Parents magazine.