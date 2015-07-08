Celebrity Parents: How They Handle Social Media

July 08, 2015
See which celebrities are sharing all about their kids on Instagram, and which ones are shielding their kids from the spotlight.
Hilary Duff

The Younger star posts photos of outings with son Luca for ice cream, to the park, and beach.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The couple share sweet shots of twins Gideon and Harper having fun in NYC.

Jennifer Lopez

The superstar posts cozy family Sundays and exciting movie premieres with twins Max and Emme in tow.

Kelly Clarkson

Clarkson proudly posts snaps for baby River Rose in her assortment of hats and headbands.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Baby James is offline, but the proud papa couldn't resist posting one pic of her tiny hand.

Kerry Washington

Post baby pix on social media? Scandal! This new mom keeps her daughter, Isabelle, under wraps.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard

The duo happily announced their latest baby news on Twitter but strictly kept their kids' pix private.

Ewan McGregor

He's active on Insta, but you're not likely to see this protective father posting about his four daughters.

Must-Knows On Tech and Child Development: Take Fewer Photos!

Originally published in the August 2015 issue of Parents magazine.

