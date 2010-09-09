Celebrity Parenting Mistakes (& Successes!)
Thumbs-Up: Protecting Skin from the Sun
Isla Fisher keeps daughter Olive sun-safe with a hat and long sleeves.
Thumbs-Down: Not Protecting Skin from the Sun
Jessica Alba doesn't keep the stroller hood closed for her daughter Honor Marie.
Thumbs-Down: Riding Without a Helmet
Liev Schreiber's son Alexander dons a cap -- not a helmet -- while riding his scooter.
Thumbs-Up: Protecting Hearing
2010 Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees safeguards his son's hearing with a set of Peltor Junior Earmuffs.
Thumbs-Down: Riding Without a Helmet
Milla Jovovich's daughter Ever rides her bike without wearing a helmet.
Thumbs-Down: Riding Without a Helmet
Hugh Jackman's daughter Ava and her friends ride their scooters without helmets.
Thumbs-Down: Drinking from a Bottle After Age 1
Suri Cruise, 4, sips on a bottle. After age 1, this ups the risk of cavities.
Thumbs-Up: Protecting Skin from the Sun
Marcia Cross and husband Tom Mahoney shield fair-skinned twins Eden and Savannah with sun-protective hats and long sleeves.
Thumbs-Up: Protecting Skin from the Sun
Gavin Rossdale dresses son Kingston in a rash-guard T-shirt.
Thumbs-Down: Riding Without a Helmet
Matthew McConaughey's son Levi doesn't wear a helmet while his dad takes him for a bike ride. And it looks like Matthew's open-top drink could spill onto Levi!
Thumbs-Down: Riding Without a Helmet
Kate Hudson's son Ryder rides his scooter without a helmet.
