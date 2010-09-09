Celebrity Parenting Mistakes (& Successes!)

September 09, 2010
Often, celebrities are model parents. But sometimes they're not! Copy their good-parent moments -- and avoid their slip-ups. As you can see, kids riding without helmets is the biggest offense.
Thumbs-Up: Protecting Skin from the Sun

Isla Fisher keeps daughter Olive sun-safe with a hat and long sleeves.

Thumbs-Down: Not Protecting Skin from the Sun

Jessica Alba doesn't keep the stroller hood closed for her daughter Honor Marie.

Thumbs-Down: Riding Without a Helmet

Liev Schreiber's son Alexander dons a cap -- not a helmet -- while riding his scooter.

Thumbs-Up: Protecting Hearing

2010 Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees safeguards his son's hearing with a set of Peltor Junior Earmuffs.

Thumbs-Down: Riding Without a Helmet

Milla Jovovich's daughter Ever rides her bike without wearing a helmet.

Thumbs-Down: Riding Without a Helmet

Hugh Jackman's daughter Ava and her friends ride their scooters without helmets.

Thumbs-Down: Drinking from a Bottle After Age 1

Suri Cruise, 4, sips on a bottle. After age 1, this ups the risk of cavities.

Thumbs-Up: Protecting Skin from the Sun

Marcia Cross and husband Tom Mahoney shield fair-skinned twins Eden and Savannah with sun-protective hats and long sleeves.

Thumbs-Up: Protecting Skin from the Sun

Gavin Rossdale dresses son Kingston in a rash-guard T-shirt.

Thumbs-Down: Riding Without a Helmet

Matthew McConaughey's son Levi doesn't wear a helmet while his dad takes him for a bike ride. And it looks like Matthew's open-top drink could spill onto Levi!

Thumbs-Down: Riding Without a Helmet

Kate Hudson's son Ryder rides his scooter without a helmet.

