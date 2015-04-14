Celebrity Births of 2015

April 14, 2015
It's always exciting to hear when our favorite celebrities are pregnant. Find out who has given birth this year.
Jessica Biel

Due Date: April 11, 2015

Boy or Girl? Boy

First Baby? Yes

Baby Name: Silas Randall

Best Known For: Her role as Mary Camden on 7th Heaven

Baby's Daddy: Husband Justin Timberlake

Isla Fisher

Due Date: April 10, 2015

Boy or Girl? Unknown

First Baby? No. Fisher also has two daughters, Elula Lottie Mariam, born in 2010, and Olive, born in 2007.

Baby Name: Unknown

Best Known For: Her roles in The Great Gatsby, Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic

Baby's Daddy: Husband Sasha Baron Cohen, the actor and comedian who created Borat

Rachael Leigh Cook

Due Date: April 4, 2015

Boy or Girl? Boy

First Baby? No. Cook also has a daughter, Charlotte Easton, who was born in 2013.

Baby Name: Theodore Vigo Sullivan Gillies

Best Known For: Her role as Lanie Boggs in She's All That

Baby's Daddy: Husband Daniel Gilles, an actor and star on the CW show, The Originals

Milla Jovovich

Due Date: April 1, 2015

Boy or Girl? Girl

First Baby? No. Jovovich has another daughter, Ever Gabo, born in November 2007.

Baby Name: Dashiel Edon Jovovich-Anderson

Best Known For: Being a model and for her role in the Resident Evil movie series

Baby's Daddy: Husband Paul W. S. Anderson, a director and producer

Coco Rocha

Due Date: March 28, 2015

Boy or Girl? Girl

First Baby? Yes

Baby Name: Ioni James Conran

Best Known For: Being a supermodel and an activist against eating disorders and human trafficking

Baby's Daddy: Husband James Conran, an artist and interior designer

Molly Sims

Due Date: March 26, 2015

Boy or Girl? Girl

First Baby? No. Sims also has a son, born in 2013, named Brooks Alan

Baby Name: Scarlett May Stuber

Best Known For: Being a supermodel and her role as Delinda Deline alongside Josh Duhamel in the TV show Las Vegas

Baby's Daddy: Husband Scott Stuber, a film producer

Jessica Paré

Due Date: March 19, 2015

Boy or Girl? Boy

First Baby? Yes.

Baby Name: Blues Anthony Paré Kastner

Best Known For: Her role as Don Draper's second wife, Megan, on Mad Men

Baby's Daddy: Boyfriend John Kastner, a musician

Marla Sokoloff

Due Date: March 13, 2015

Boy or Girl? Girl

First Baby? No. Sokoloff also has another daughter, Elliotte Anne.

Baby Name: Olive Mae Puro

Best Known For: Her roles as Glenda on Grey's Anatomy and Lucy Hatcher on The Practice

Baby's Daddy: Husband Alec Puro, a composer

Carrie Underwood

Due Date: February 27

Boy or Girl? Boy

First Baby? Yes

Baby Name: Isaiah Michael Fisher

Best Known For: Winning season 4 of American Idol and her radio hits, "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus, Take the Wheel"

Baby's Daddy: Mike Fisher, a professional Canadian ice hockey player whos's currently on the Nashville Predators team

Sara Gilbert

Due Date: February 28, 2015

Boy or Girl? Boy

First Baby? No. Gilbert also has two children from a previous relationship, son Levi, 10, and daughter Sawyer, 7.

Baby Name: Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry

Best Known For: Being a co-host on The Talk, and her roles as Leslie Winkle on The Big Bang Theory and Darlene Connor on Roseanne.

Baby's Other Mama: Wife Linda Perry, a musician and producer

Liv Tyler

Due Date: February 11, 2015

Boy or Girl? Boy

First Baby? No. Tyler gave birth to a son, Milo, in December 2004.

Baby Name: Sailor Gene Gardner

Best Known For: Her role as Arwen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and being the daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. She's currently on the HBO show The Leftovers.

Baby's Daddy: Boyfriend Dave Gardner, a British football agent

Beverley Mitchell

Due Date: January 28, 2015

Boy or Girl? Boy

First Baby? No. Mitchell gave birth to a daughter, Kenzie Lynne, in 2013.

Baby Name: Hutton Michael Cameron

Best Known For: Her role as Lucy on 7th Heaven

Baby's Daddy: Husband Michael Cameron, an actor and director

Shakira

Due Date: January 29, 2015

Boy or Girl? Boy

First Baby? No. Shakira gave birth to a son, Milan, in 2013.

Baby Name Sasha Piqué Mebarak

Best Known For: Her hit songs "Hips Don't Lie" and "She Wolf"; the songstress was also a judge on The Voice.

Baby's Daddy: Boyfriend Gerard Piqué, a professional soccer player in Spain, who Shakira started dating in 2011.

Cobie Smulders

Due Date: early January 2015

Boy or Girl? Boy

First Baby? No. Smulders also gave birth to a daughter, Shaelyn Cado, in May 2009.

Baby Name: Undisclosed

Best Known For: Her roles as Robin Scherbatsky on How I Met Your Mother and Maria Hill in The Avengers series

Baby's Daddy: Husband Taran Killam, a star on Saturday Night Live, who Smulders married in September 2012.

Ali Larter

Due Date: January 15, 2015

Boy or Girl? Girl

First Baby? No. Larter also gave birth to a son, Theodore, in December 2010.

Baby Name Vivienne Margaret MacArthur

Best Known For: Her roles on "Legally Blonde" and "Heroes." She's currently starring on the TNT show "Legends."

Baby's Daddy: Husband Hayes MacArthur, actor and comedian, who Larter married in August 2009.

Vanessa Carlton

Due Date: January 13, 2015

Boy or Girl? Girl

First Baby? Yes

Baby Name Sidney Aoibheann Carlton-McCauley

Best Known For: Her first single and hit song, "A Thousand Miles," which reached top 10 status on the Billboard Hot 100. She's also known for the song "Ordinary Day."

Baby's Daddy: Husband John McCauley, singer-songwriter for the band Deer Tick, who Carlton married in December 2013.

Vanessa Lachey

Due Date: January 5, 2015

Boy or Girl? Girl

First Baby? No. Lachey also gave birth to a son, Camden, in 2012.

Baby Name Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey

Best Known For: Former Miss Teen USA and TRL VJ (shown here while pregnant with baby number one!), who most recently starred in the FOX sitcom Dads. She is also a spokesperson for Procter & Gamble.

Baby's Daddy: Husband Nick Lachey, and former frontman of 98 Degrees, who Lachey married in 2011.

