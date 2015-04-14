Celebrity Births of 2015
Jessica Biel
Due Date: April 11, 2015
Boy or Girl? Boy
First Baby? Yes
Baby Name: Silas Randall
Best Known For: Her role as Mary Camden on 7th Heaven
Baby's Daddy: Husband Justin Timberlake
Isla Fisher
Due Date: April 10, 2015
Boy or Girl? Unknown
First Baby? No. Fisher also has two daughters, Elula Lottie Mariam, born in 2010, and Olive, born in 2007.
Baby Name: Unknown
Best Known For: Her roles in The Great Gatsby, Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic
Baby's Daddy: Husband Sasha Baron Cohen, the actor and comedian who created Borat
Rachael Leigh Cook
Due Date: April 4, 2015
Boy or Girl? Boy
First Baby? No. Cook also has a daughter, Charlotte Easton, who was born in 2013.
Baby Name: Theodore Vigo Sullivan Gillies
Best Known For: Her role as Lanie Boggs in She's All That
Baby's Daddy: Husband Daniel Gilles, an actor and star on the CW show, The Originals
Milla Jovovich
Due Date: April 1, 2015
Boy or Girl? Girl
First Baby? No. Jovovich has another daughter, Ever Gabo, born in November 2007.
Baby Name: Dashiel Edon Jovovich-Anderson
Best Known For: Being a model and for her role in the Resident Evil movie series
Baby's Daddy: Husband Paul W. S. Anderson, a director and producer
Coco Rocha
Due Date: March 28, 2015
Boy or Girl? Girl
First Baby? Yes
Baby Name: Ioni James Conran
Best Known For: Being a supermodel and an activist against eating disorders and human trafficking
Baby's Daddy: Husband James Conran, an artist and interior designer
Molly Sims
Due Date: March 26, 2015
Boy or Girl? Girl
First Baby? No. Sims also has a son, born in 2013, named Brooks Alan
Baby Name: Scarlett May Stuber
Best Known For: Being a supermodel and her role as Delinda Deline alongside Josh Duhamel in the TV show Las Vegas
Baby's Daddy: Husband Scott Stuber, a film producer
Jessica Paré
Due Date: March 19, 2015
Boy or Girl? Boy
First Baby? Yes.
Baby Name: Blues Anthony Paré Kastner
Best Known For: Her role as Don Draper's second wife, Megan, on Mad Men
Baby's Daddy: Boyfriend John Kastner, a musician
Marla Sokoloff
Due Date: March 13, 2015
Boy or Girl? Girl
First Baby? No. Sokoloff also has another daughter, Elliotte Anne.
Baby Name: Olive Mae Puro
Best Known For: Her roles as Glenda on Grey's Anatomy and Lucy Hatcher on The Practice
Baby's Daddy: Husband Alec Puro, a composer
Carrie Underwood
Due Date: February 27
Boy or Girl? Boy
First Baby? Yes
Baby Name: Isaiah Michael Fisher
Best Known For: Winning season 4 of American Idol and her radio hits, "Before He Cheats" and "Jesus, Take the Wheel"
Baby's Daddy: Mike Fisher, a professional Canadian ice hockey player whos's currently on the Nashville Predators team
Sara Gilbert
Due Date: February 28, 2015
Boy or Girl? Boy
First Baby? No. Gilbert also has two children from a previous relationship, son Levi, 10, and daughter Sawyer, 7.
Baby Name: Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry
Best Known For: Being a co-host on The Talk, and her roles as Leslie Winkle on The Big Bang Theory and Darlene Connor on Roseanne.
Baby's Other Mama: Wife Linda Perry, a musician and producer
Liv Tyler
Due Date: February 11, 2015
Boy or Girl? Boy
First Baby? No. Tyler gave birth to a son, Milo, in December 2004.
Baby Name: Sailor Gene Gardner
Best Known For: Her role as Arwen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, and being the daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler. She's currently on the HBO show The Leftovers.
Baby's Daddy: Boyfriend Dave Gardner, a British football agent
Beverley Mitchell
Due Date: January 28, 2015
Boy or Girl? Boy
First Baby? No. Mitchell gave birth to a daughter, Kenzie Lynne, in 2013.
Baby Name: Hutton Michael Cameron
Best Known For: Her role as Lucy on 7th Heaven
Baby's Daddy: Husband Michael Cameron, an actor and director
Shakira
Due Date: January 29, 2015
Boy or Girl? Boy
First Baby? No. Shakira gave birth to a son, Milan, in 2013.
Baby Name Sasha Piqué Mebarak
Best Known For: Her hit songs "Hips Don't Lie" and "She Wolf"; the songstress was also a judge on The Voice.
Baby's Daddy: Boyfriend Gerard Piqué, a professional soccer player in Spain, who Shakira started dating in 2011.
Cobie Smulders
Due Date: early January 2015
Boy or Girl? Boy
First Baby? No. Smulders also gave birth to a daughter, Shaelyn Cado, in May 2009.
Baby Name: Undisclosed
Best Known For: Her roles as Robin Scherbatsky on How I Met Your Mother and Maria Hill in The Avengers series
Baby's Daddy: Husband Taran Killam, a star on Saturday Night Live, who Smulders married in September 2012.
Ali Larter
Due Date: January 15, 2015
Boy or Girl? Girl
First Baby? No. Larter also gave birth to a son, Theodore, in December 2010.
Baby Name Vivienne Margaret MacArthur
Best Known For: Her roles on "Legally Blonde" and "Heroes." She's currently starring on the TNT show "Legends."
Baby's Daddy: Husband Hayes MacArthur, actor and comedian, who Larter married in August 2009.
Vanessa Carlton
Due Date: January 13, 2015
Boy or Girl? Girl
First Baby? Yes
Baby Name Sidney Aoibheann Carlton-McCauley
Best Known For: Her first single and hit song, "A Thousand Miles," which reached top 10 status on the Billboard Hot 100. She's also known for the song "Ordinary Day."
Baby's Daddy: Husband John McCauley, singer-songwriter for the band Deer Tick, who Carlton married in December 2013.
Vanessa Lachey
Due Date: January 5, 2015
Boy or Girl? Girl
First Baby? No. Lachey also gave birth to a son, Camden, in 2012.
Baby Name Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey
Best Known For: Former Miss Teen USA and TRL VJ (shown here while pregnant with baby number one!), who most recently starred in the FOX sitcom Dads. She is also a spokesperson for Procter & Gamble.
Baby's Daddy: Husband Nick Lachey, and former frontman of 98 Degrees, who Lachey married in 2011.