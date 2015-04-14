Celebrity Births of 2015

Due Date: April 10, 2015

Boy or Girl? Unknown

First Baby? No. Fisher also has two daughters, Elula Lottie Mariam, born in 2010, and Olive, born in 2007.

Baby Name: Unknown

Best Known For: Her roles in The Great Gatsby, Wedding Crashers, Confessions of a Shopaholic

Baby's Daddy: Husband Sasha Baron Cohen, the actor and comedian who created Borat