Celebrity Births of 2014
Laura Linney
Due Date: Laura Linney and husband Marc Schauer gave birth to a baby boy, Bennett Armistead Schauer, on January 8, 2014.
Best Known For: The longtime actress recently starred in the TV series The Big C.
Baby's Daddy: Husband Marc Schauer. This is their first child together.
Danielle Jonas
Due date: Danielle Jonas and husband Kevin Jonas gave birth to a baby girl, Alena Rose Jonas, on February 2, 2014.
Best known for: Starring on the E! reality show Married to Jonas.
Baby's daddy: Musician and reality star Kevin Jonas of the Jonas Brothers. This is their first child together.
Soleil Moon Frye
Due date: Soleil Moon Frye and husband Jason Goldberg gave birth to a baby boy, Lyric Sonny Roads, on February 10, 2014.
Best known for: Starring as Punky Brewster on the iconic 80's TV show. Her latest movie, For Better of for Worse, is currently in production.
Baby's daddy: Husband and TV producer Jason Goldberg. This is their third child together. They have two daughters: 7-year-old Poet and 5-year-old Jagger.
Emily Blunt
Due date: Emily Blunt and husband John Krasinski gave birth to a baby girl, Hazel, on February 16, 2014.
Best known for: Playing snobby assistant Emily in The Devil Wears Prada. Blunt has also starred in The Young Victoria and, more recently, Looper.
Baby's daddy: Husband and actor John Krasinski. This is their first child together.
Megan Fox
Due date: Megan Fox and husband Brian Austin Green gave birth to a baby boy, Bodhi Ransom, on February 12, 2014.
Best known for: Starring opposite Shia LaBeouf in the Transformers movies.
Baby's daddy: Husband Brian Austin Green. This is their second child together. Their son, Noah, is a year old. Green also has an 11-year-old son from a prior relationship.
Memorable Maternity Moment: "All I wanted to do my whole, whole life was have a baby and, now, I've finally done it," Fox told Marie Claire U.K. in March 2013 after the birth of Noah. "I just want to give Noah as much of myself as I can."
Gwen Stefani
Due Date: Gwen Stefani and husband Gavin Rossdale welcomed a baby boy, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, on February 28, 2014.
Best Known For: Stefani is the lead singer of No Doubt and also has a successful solo music career.
Baby's Daddy: Husband and Bush rocker Gavin Rossdale. This is their third child together. They are already parents to sons Kingston, 7, and Zuma, 5. Rossdale also has a daughter, Daisy Lowe, 24, from a previous relationship.
Drew Barrymore
Due date: Drew Barrymore and husband Will Kopelman gave birth to a baby girl, Frankie Barrymore Kopelman, on April 22, 2014.
Best known for: This veteran actress got her start with E.T. and has since starred in He's Just Not Into You, 50 First Dates, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, and more.
Baby's daddy: Husband and art consultant Will Kopelman. This is their second child together. Their daughter, Olive, is 1.
Olivia Wilde
Due date: Olivia Wilde and fiancé Jason Sudeikis welcomed a baby boy, Otis Alexander Sudeikis, on April 20, 2014.
Best known for: Starring in TRON and House, among other movies and TV shows.
Baby's daddy: Fiancé and actor Jason Sudeikis. This is their first child together.
Memorable Maternity Moment: In the April 2013 issue of Marie Claire, Wilde said that she was excited to start a family with Sudeikis in the future. "He's so good with kids. I'm open-minded about how many, but three is like a little party."
Kerry Washington
Due date: Kerry Washington and husband Nnamdi Asomugha had a baby girl, Isabelle Amarachi, on April 21, 2014.
Best known for: Playing Olivia Pope in the hit TV show Scandal. Washington also starred in Django Unchained in 2012.
Baby's daddy: Husband and NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha. This is their first child.
Kristin Cavallari
Due date: Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler welcomed a baby boy, Jaxon Wyatt Cutler, on May 7, 2014.
Best known for: Starring in the reality show The Hills.
Baby's daddy: Husband and NFL star Jay Cutler. This is their second child together. Their son, Camden, is 1.
Memorable maternity moment: In September, Cavallari told E! News that they wanted to have another baby: "We want to have a second sooner rather than later. We're working on it!"
Kendra Wilkinson
Due Date: Kendra Wilkinson and husband Hank Baskett welcomed a baby girl on May 16, 2014.
Best known for: The former Playboy model now stars on the WE reality show Kendra On Top.
Baby's daddy: Husband and former NFL player Hank Baskett. This is their second child together. Their son, Hank Baskett IV, is 4.
Memorable maternity moment: In August, Wilkinson told US Weekly that she was ready for Baby #2. "We are trying, we are going to start now," she said. "This is my first official announcement! We are very excited about making the decision to try!"
Ciara
Due Date: Ciara and her fiancé Future welcomed a baby boy, Future Zahir Wilburn, on May 19, 2014.
Best Known For: Singing hits such as "Goodies," "1, 2 Step," and "I'm Out."
Baby's Daddy: Fiancé Future. This is their first child together. Future has a son from a previous relationship.
Lil' Kim
Due Date: Lil' Kim gave birth to a baby girl, Royal Reign, on June 9, 2014.
Best Known For: The rapper and actress sang "No Time," "Big Momma Thang," and "Crush on You," among other hits.
Baby's Daddy: The baby's daddy is allegedly boyfriend and rapper Mr. Papers.
Kelly Clarkson
Due date: Kelly Clarson and husband Brandon Blackstock welcomed a baby girl, River Rose Blackstock, on June 12.
Best known for: Winning the first season of American Idol. The singer recently released the Christmas album Wrapped in Red.
Baby's daddy: Husband Brandon Blackstock. This is their first child together. Blackstock has two children, Savannah, 12, and Seth, 6, from a previous relationship.
Jenna Fischer
Due Date: Jenna Fischer and husband Lee Kirk welcomed a baby girl, Harper Marie Kirk, on May 25.
Best Known For: The actress is best known for playing Pam on the TV series The Office.
Baby's Daddy: Husband Lee Kirk. This is their second child together. Their son, Weston Lee, is 2.
Ginnifer Goodwin
Due date: Ginnifer Goodwin and fiancé Josh Dallas welcomed a baby boy, Oliver Finlay Dallas, on June 4, 2014.
Best known for: The movie and TV star starred in Something Borrowed and Big Love. Goodwin currently plays Snow White on the TV show Once Upon a Time.
Baby's daddy: Fiancé and co-star of Once Upon a Time Josh Dallas. This is their first child together.
Jenni "JWoww" Farley
Due date: JWoww and fiancé Roger Mathews gave birth to a baby girl, Meilani Andrea Mathews, on July 13, 2014.
Best known for: Starring in the reality shows Snooki & Jwoww and Jersey Shore.
Baby's daddy: Fiancé Roger Mathews. This is their first child together.
Christina Ricci
Due Date: Christina Ricci and husband James Heerdegen gave birth to a baby boy on August 8, 2014.
Best Known For: The Sleepy Hollow actress starred in the TV series Pan Am.
Baby's Daddy: Husband and dolly grip James Heerdegen. This is their first child together.
Savannah Guthrie
Due Date: Savannah Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman gave birth to a baby girl, Vale Guthrie Feldman, on August 13, 2014.
Best Known For: Guthrie is an anchor on NBC's Today show.
Baby's Daddy: Husband Michael Feldman. This is their first child together.
Christina Aguilera
Due Date: Christina Aguilera and fiancé Matt Rutler welcomed a daughter, Summer Rain Rutler, on August 16, 2014.
Best Known For: The Genie in a Bottle singer is a coach on The Voice.
Baby's Daddy: Fiancé Matt Rutler. This is their first child together. Aguilera has a son, Max Liron, 6, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.
Scarlett Johansson
Due Date: Scarlett Johansson and fiancé Romain Daurlac welcomed a baby girl, Rose Dorothy, on September 4, 2014.
Best Known For: The actress had starred in a variety of films including Lost in Translation and, more recently, Her.
Baby's Daddy: Fiancé and French journalist Romain Daurlac. This is their first child together.
Alyssa Milano
Due Date: Alyssa Milano and husband David Bugliari welcomed a girl, Elizabella Dylan Bugliari, on September 4, 2014.
Best Known For: The Mistresses actress starred in Charmed and Who's the Boss?
Baby's Daddy: Husband David Bugliari. This is their second child together. Their son, Milo, is 3.
Eva Mendes
Due date: Eva Mendes and boyfriend Ryan Gosling welcomed a baby girl on September 12, 2014.
Best known for: Mendes starred opposite Will Smith in Hitch. More recently, she was in the movie The Place Beyond the Pines.
Baby's daddy: Boyfriend and actor Ryan Gosling. This is their first child together.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
Due Date: Snooki and her fiancé Jionno LaValle welcomed a baby girl, Giovanna Marie LaValle, on September 26, 2014.
Best Known For: Starring in the reality shows Jersey Shore and Snooki & JWOWW.
Baby's Daddy: Fiancé Jionni LaValle. This is their second child together. Their son, Lorenzo, is 2.
Mila Kunis
Due Date: Mila Kunis and fiancé Ashton Kutcher welcomed a baby girl on September 30, 2014.
Best Known For: Kunis made her mark on That 70's Show. She is the voice of Meg Griffin on Family Guy and starred in Black Swan.
Baby's Daddy: Fiancé and actor Ashton Kutcher. This is their first child together.
Kelly Rowland
Due Date: Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Witherspoon welcomed a baby boy, Titan Jewell, on November 4, 2014.
Best Known For: The Destiny's Child singer was recently a judge on The X Factor.
Baby's Daddy: Manager and husband Tim Witherspoon. This is their first child together.
Rachel Bilson
Due Date: Rachel Bilson and boyfriend Hayden Christensen welcomed a baby girl, Briar Rose, on October 29, 2014.
Best Known For: Bilson played privileged teen Summer in the hit TV show The O.C. She now stars in the CW show Hart of Dixie.
Baby's Daddy: Boyfriend and actor Hayden Christensen. This is their first child together.
Poppy Montgomery
Due Date: Poppy Montgomery and husband Shawn Sanford welcomed a boy, Gus Monroe Deveraux Sanford, on November 11, 2014.
Best Known For: Montgomery stars on the CBS show Unforgettable.
Baby's Daddy: Husband and Microsoft Executive Shawn Sanford. This is their second child together. Their daughter, Violet Grace, is 1. Montgomery has a son, Jackson, 6, from her previous relationship with actor Adam Kaufman. Sanford has a daughter, Haley, 11, and a son Braydon, 9, from his previous marriage.
Memorable Maternity Moment: Montgomery tried hard to keep her diet in check this time around. "With Jackson I gained 83 lbs. This one I'm working out and really trying hard. Not too many doughnuts and Ding Dongs and Twinkies -- all the things I wish I could eat and that as soon as I'm not an actress I will eat for the rest of my life," Montgomery said on The View.
Zoe Saldana
Due Date: Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego welcomed twin boys, Cy Aridio and Bowie Ezio Perego-Saldana, on November 27, 2014.
Best Known For: The Guardians of the Galaxy star played Neytiri in Avatar.
Baby's Daddy: Husband and artist Marco Perego. These are their first children together.
Rosamund Pike
Due Date: Rosamund Pike and her boyfriend, Robie Uniacke, welcomed a baby boy on December 2, 2014.
Best Known For: The actress recently starred in Gone Girl.
Baby's Daddy: Long-time boyfriend Robie Uniacke. This is their second child. Their son, Solo, is 2. This is the sixth child for Uniacke, who has been married twice previously.
Amanda Peet
Due Date: Amanda Peet and husband David Benioff welcomed a baby boy on December 7, 2014.
Best Known For: The A Lot Like Love star is currently filming Sleeping With Other People.
Baby's Daddy: Husband and co-creator of Game of Thrones David Benioff. This is their third child together. Their children are Frances Pen, 7, and Molly June, 4.
Hayden Panettiere
Due Date: Hayden Panettiere and fiancé Wladimir Klitschko welcomed a baby girl, Kaya Evdokia, on December 9, 2014.
Best Known For: The Nashville actress also starred in Heroes.
Baby's Daddy: Fiancé and boxer Wladimir Klitschko. This is their first child together.
Memorable Maternity Moment: "I've lived a very big life, and I don't feel my age, and I feel like I was born to be a mother. Sometimes people speak about [having kids] like, 'Your life ends -- you're never going to be able to do anything again!' And I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' Motherhood is the most beautiful, exciting thing, and there's nothing that I feel like I can't accomplish while having children in my life," Panettiere told Glamour in May 2013.
Blake Lively
Due Date: Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds welcomed a baby in mid-December.
Best Known For: The Gossip Girl star now runs the lifestyle site Preserve.
Baby's Daddy: Husband Ryan Reynolds. This is their first child together.
Memorable Maternity Moment: "I gotta get started [having kids]. If I could spit out a litter of kids I would," said Lively in the September 2014 issue of Marie Claire.
Kourtney Kardashian
Due Date: Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Scott Disick welcomed a baby boy, Reign Aston Disick, on December 14, 2014.
Baby's Daddy: Boyfriend Scott Disick. This is their third child together. The couple has a son, Mason, who is 5, and a daughter, Penelope, who is 2 years old.
Kristen Bell
Due Date: Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard welcomed a baby girl, Delta Bell Shepard, on December 19, 2014.
Best Known For: Bell voiced the character Anna in Frozen. She also stars in the TV series House of Lies.
Baby's Daddy: Husband and actor Dax Shepard. This is their second child together. Their daughter, Lincoln, is 1.
Alicia Keys
Due Date: Alicia Keys and husband Swizz Beats welcomed a son, Genesis Ali Dean, on December 27, 2014.
Best Known For: The Grammy-winning singer released Girl on Fire in 2012 and is working on her sixth studio album.
Baby's Daddy: Husband and hip-hop artist Swizz Beats. This is their second child together. Their son, Egypt Daoud, is 3.
