Due Date: Poppy Montgomery and husband Shawn Sanford welcomed a boy, Gus Monroe Deveraux Sanford, on November 11, 2014.

Best Known For: Montgomery stars on the CBS show Unforgettable.

Baby's Daddy: Husband and Microsoft Executive Shawn Sanford. This is their second child together. Their daughter, Violet Grace, is 1. Montgomery has a son, Jackson, 6, from her previous relationship with actor Adam Kaufman. Sanford has a daughter, Haley, 11, and a son Braydon, 9, from his previous marriage.

Memorable Maternity Moment: Montgomery tried hard to keep her diet in check this time around. "With Jackson I gained 83 lbs. This one I'm working out and really trying hard. Not too many doughnuts and Ding Dongs and Twinkies -- all the things I wish I could eat and that as soon as I'm not an actress I will eat for the rest of my life," Montgomery said on The View.