13 Inspirational Co-Parenting Quotes from Celebrities
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe
Despite calling it quits in 2006, these actors have been able to make co-parenting work for their kids, Ava and Deacon for years now.
"You have to get to that point as a divorced parent, as any parent, where you're not putting yourself first. You want the kids' experience to be its own and not like, 'Well, I need to have my time!' We have been very good about that," Phillippe told Entertainment Tonight. He also revealed that, like many divorced couples, he and Witherspoon switch off holidays each year.
Hilary Duff and Matt Comrie
The Younger star is not only proud mama to son Luca Cruz, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, but she's also mom to daughter Banks Violet with her fiancé Matthew Koma. Duff dished to Parents on her co-parenting philosophy within a blended family:
"Just because you are a parent doesn't mean that your needs aren't important. That was a big thing for me to get over through my whole experience of trying to stay a team and a family outside of some normalcy shifting. I feel really lucky that Luca has the dad that he does, we have the relationship that we do, and I didn't make any big decisions quickly like moving forward with my life or introducing another child or person. I took my time with everything and I think that was the best for me and for Luca. And watching what you say is key, key, key."
Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson
Wentz and Simpson may have broken up a while ago, but they're still committed to making sure everything always runs smoothly for their son, Bronx Mowgli.
"We both realize that we're parents and we're in it for our kid, and that's made it really easy," Wentz told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
It doesn't come as too much of a surprise that the couple who consciously uncoupled is excelling at co-parenting. Shortly after they broke up, Paltrow revealed that, while it hasn't been without its hardships, she and Martin both have a common goal: The kids.
"I think, unfortunately, though we couldn't stay in a romantic relationship...our values are very much around the importance of family and the importance of those relationships, and I'm lucky that we're aligned in that way. And it's been hard, and you know, like, we've gone through really difficult times with it but we've always said these children are our priority," she said.
Paltrow added that even if she and Martin aren't getting along on a particular day, they still make sure they go to Sunday brunch "'cause that's what [they] do!"
Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge
Sienna Miller may have split with Tom Sturridge, but the two are besties when it comes to raising their daughter Marlowe. Sturridge lives just a few blocks away from Miller in NYC and hangs out at his ex’s apartment all the time. The Factory Girl star says the key to making it all work is sticking to a routine.
“We do bedtime every day. We felt like as much togetherness as possible would be ideal, and fortunately we really love each other and are best friends, and so that works," she told Allure. Now that’s co-parenting #goals.
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
Few people will ever fully understand Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's relationship, but according to Kardashian, they've got co-parenting down.
"I find co-parenting really easy. Scott and I communicate all the time. You have to keep discussing what's going on because as the children grow older, the rules need to be renegotiated," she told You magazine in 2016. The mom-of-three also added the kids see both parents almost daily.
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman
Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman were only married four years, but they got two beautiful daughters out of their relationship: Olive and Frankie. After calling it quits in 2016, the couple remained committed to co-parenting in as positive a way as possible. In their joint announcement, the pair said, "Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority." Barrymore also said she thinks "plans, constant plans" as a family helps make for a smooth transition.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
The world collectively cried when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their divorce. After their split, Affleck opened up to CBS This Morning about how their breakup was affecting their kids.
"We're doing our very best and we're putting our kids first and that's how we're focusing on our day-to-day lives and we don't know what the future's going to hold, but each step that we take is one where we prioritize our children and everything else comes second," the actor said. And after a family trip to London while Affleck was shooting Justice League, Garner said that she and Affleck remain great friends and she doesn't want her kids to miss out on fun experiences (like London!) just because their parents are separated.
Jewel and Ty Murray
While their breakup may not always have been neat, Jewel admits that she always tries to focus on the good things about her rodeo champ ex when she's around her son, Kase Townes.
"[Children] deserve both parents. They deserve to know that their parents respect each other, if nothing else. So that really helps me set the standard of how I try and behave," the singer told People.
Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs
Menzel and Diggs sadly broke up after 11 years of marriage, but they continue to have a mutual respect for each other, and are in agreement that their son, Walker, always comes first.
"Your child comes first, that's all. It's all about that. He comes first and you have to get past your own egos and you never talk bad about each other," Menzel told People. Diggs echoed his ex's sentiments, saying, "He's what's most important for us, so we're still there as a family. We were friends to start out with, but especially when you have a kid in the mix, there's no time for any negativity."
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony may have split in 2011 after seven years of marriage, but they still have the utmost respect for one another as parents.
"Marc and I are very good friends, we're very supportive. I feel it's my responsibility as a mom when their dad is not there to let them know that their dad loves them very much because that's the doubt that they have when he's not around or they haven't seen him. That's my job to do that the same way it's his job when he's with them to say 'Mommy is working and she loves you,'" Lopez told Huffington Post.
Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr
Talk about an amicable split! Miranda Kerr intentionally bought a home in Malibu near her ex so their son could always be near both parents.
"We decided as a family it was the right decision for Flynn, so Orlando and I both relocated and we live five minutes from each other. Everything revolves around my son and his welfare. Orlando and I are still really close, so Flynn will be with his dad for a couple of days, then when I come back, he'll be with me so that his dad can travel. He's always either with his dad or with me," the model told Hello! Fashion Monthly of the family's set up. "
Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey
Cannon and Carey both may have moved on with other people after their 2016 split, but they're still very much in it for the kids.
"At the end of the day, you've got to be a little selfless. You have to say 'It's not about us. This didn't work out quite how we wanted it to but look at the amazing blessing that we have in these wonderful children.' So you kinda put everything else to the side and really focus," Cannon told People.
Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey
Although the former Glee star and Dorsey split, Rivera told Momtastic they are "very good at co-parenting" their 18-month-old son Josey Hollis. She admits there are challenges in figuring out the logistics of working together as a divorced family but she says, "Josey is our priority. We're his parents." She continued, “If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama. Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to.”