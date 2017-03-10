13 Inspirational Co-Parenting Quotes from Celebrities

It doesn't come as too much of a surprise that the couple who consciously uncoupled is excelling at co-parenting. Shortly after they broke up, Paltrow revealed that, while it hasn't been without its hardships, she and Martin both have a common goal: The kids.

"I think, unfortunately, though we couldn't stay in a romantic relationship...our values are very much around the importance of family and the importance of those relationships, and I'm lucky that we're aligned in that way. And it's been hard, and you know, like, we've gone through really difficult times with it but we've always said these children are our priority," she said.

Paltrow added that even if she and Martin aren't getting along on a particular day, they still make sure they go to Sunday brunch "'cause that's what [they] do!"