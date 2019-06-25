Celebrity Moms & Dads

Do you follow a favorite celebrity? Find out how his or her parenting stacks up with the latest news about Hollywood's hottest parents, pregnancies and kids.

Most Recent

Whitney Port Is Parenting Without Gender Stereotypes and Taking on the Trolls Who Disagree

She may be busy, but entrepreneur and actress Whitney Port is making sure to stand up for what she believes in when it comes to raising her 2-year-old.
Hilary Duff Is ‘Living Cleaner’ for Her Kids and the Planet: 'It Only Takes a Little Time, and Makes a Big Difference’

Uniting a blended family takes work. So does launching an earth-aware business and giving your lifestyle an eco-makeover. Newlywed mom Hilary Duff is up for the challenge.
Tamron Hall Takes Us Through a Day in Her Working-Mom Life: 'We're All Just Doing the Best We Can'

The outspoken talk show host has a new baby, a new husband, and a new job, and she’s doing her best to juggle all three. We tagged along with her on a typical Tuesday to see how she does it—or, at least, how she tries.
See Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Family Christmas Card — the Kids Are on a Motorcycle!

The Cambridges featured a fun prop in this year's holiday card: a vintage bike!
'I Was Meant for Soccer and Motherhood—and I Can Do Both'

World Cup champion Sydney Leroux is the only mother on her professional soccer team. Pulling that off is a huge accomplishment, but this mom of two takes it in stride.
Howie Dorough Opens Up About Embracing His Latino Roots as a Dad

"I want to pass on my love of Latin culture—the people, food, rhythm—to my sons."
More Celebrity Moms & Dads

Wait, Is Leighton Meester Pregnant?!

'Queer Eye' Star Karamo Brown Opens Up About Discovering He Had a 10-Year-Old Son

Behind the scenes of the hit Netflix series, Karamo Brown's remarkable life story will remind you of the power of parenthood.
Kristen Bell's Kid Safety Hack Will Kind of Rock Your World

19 Celebrities Who Used Surrogates

7 Celebrity Parents Raising Kids Without Gender Stereotypes

13 Celebrity Dads Who Had Children After 50

Imagine Dragons’s Dan Reynolds Opens Up About Using Parenthood as a Platform to Teach Acceptance

We sat down with Dan Reynolds, frontman for the band Imagine Dragons, and his wife, musician Aja Volkman, to discuss how they are building a family—and launching a movement—rooted in generosity and acceptance.

All Celebrity Moms & Dads

New Dad Andy Cohen Spills the Tea on Life with a 6-Month-Old

Kylie Jenner Just Shared Intimate New Footage from Stormi's Birth

Olivia Wilde Thanks Strangers for Helping as Her 5-Year-Old Son Otis Had a Public 'Meltdown'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claims Delta Agent Removed Her Kids from Plane While She Was in Bathroom

Shay Mitchell Resorted to Diapers After Having to Pee All the Time During Pregnancy

John David Duggar and Wife Abbie Burnett Expecting Their First Child: 'We Are on Cloud 9'

Mario Lopez Apologizes for 'Ignorant and Insensitive' Comments About Parenting Transgender Kids

Jade Roper Tolbert Reveals She Gave Birth in Her Closet: 'One of the Scariest Moments of My Life'

Amy Schumer Is 'Loving' Her 'Warm,' 'Soft' Body After Baby: 'Grateful to Be Feeling So Strong'

Whitney Port Opens Up About Suffering a Miscarriage 2 Weeks Ago — Why She Felt 'Guilt'

Anne Hathaway Is Pregnant! Actress Reveals She's Expecting Second Child as She Hints at Infertility Struggles

Big 'Life Changes'! Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Akins Expecting Third Daughter: 'Bring on the Crazy'

Prince George Flashes His Missing Tooth in Super Casual New Birthday Portraits: See All 3!

Gretchen Rossi Shows the First Time She Held Her Baby Girl After Surgery

Surprise! Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes a Cameo in Her New 'Spirit' Music Video

It'll Be a Boy for Pregnant Today Show Co-Anchor Dylan Dreyer: 'We Are All So Excited'

Jenelle Evans and Husband David Eason Get Two New Dogs After Controversy Over Other Pet’s Death

Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans Wanted 'Publicity,' Lied About Husband Killing Her Dog, Police Say

Pregnant Jade Roper Tolbert Slams Followers for Saying Her Daughter Is 'Showing Signs of Autism'

Teen Mom Star Amber Portwood’s Arrest: ‘There Were No Drugs Involved,’ Source Says

Pink Blasts the 'Parenting Police' in Sassy Instagram Post of Her Kids

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Bring Their Kids (Including Louis and Archie!) to Polo Match

Disney Actor Cameron Boyce's Parents Speak Out About His Tragic Death: 'He Is Our Shooting Star'

'It's a Boy!' Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Welcome 'Healthy, Beautiful' Son Santino Rafael

Archie's Big Day! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Has Christening at Queen's Private Chapel

