Celebrity Moms & Dads

Whitney Port Is Parenting Without Gender Stereotypes and Taking on the Trolls Who Disagree
She may be busy, but entrepreneur and actress Whitney Port is making sure to stand up for what she believes in when it comes to raising her 2-year-old.Read More
Hilary Duff Is ‘Living Cleaner’ for Her Kids and the Planet: 'It Only Takes a Little Time, and Makes a Big Difference’
Hilary Duff Is ‘Living Cleaner’ for Her Kids and the Planet: 'It Only Takes a Little Time, and Makes a Big Difference’
Uniting a blended family takes work. So does launching an earth-aware business and giving your lifestyle an eco-makeover. Newlywed mom Hilary Duff is up for the challenge.Read More
Tamron Hall Takes Us Through a Day in Her Working-Mom Life: 'We're All Just Doing the Best We Can'
The outspoken talk show host has a new baby, a new husband, and a new job, and she’s doing her best to juggle all three. We tagged along with her on a typical Tuesday to see how she does it—or, at least, how she tries.Read More
See Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Family Christmas Card — the Kids Are on a Motorcycle!
The Cambridges featured a fun prop in this year's holiday card: a vintage bike!Read More
'I Was Meant for Soccer and Motherhood—and I Can Do Both'
World Cup champion Sydney Leroux is the only mother on her professional soccer team. Pulling that off is a huge accomplishment, but this mom of two takes it in stride.Read More
Howie Dorough Opens Up About Embracing His Latino Roots as a Dad
"I want to pass on my love of Latin culture—the people, food, rhythm—to my sons."Read More