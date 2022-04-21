The actor, comedian, and mom of two reveals her parenting wins, misses, and favorite parts of being a mom.

Mindy Kaling Is Figuring Out a Common Parental Struggle: 'How To Make Vegetables Appealing'

Mindy Kaling, the producer and writer of The Sex Lives of College Girls, actor (most recently, The Morning Show), and single mother by choice of Katherine, 4, and Spencer, 1, has also partnered with AT&T Fiber after a long winter of needing to work on her laptop while her daughter was streaming and the baby was listening to music. We can relate!

Here, the star dives into the best and toughest parts of parenting.

Recent parenting win:

My daughter loves salmon, which feels like a win for sure.

Recent parenting miss:

During the Omicron surge, however, I've let her watch about three hours of shows a day, which is not my proudest accomplishment. I will say having fast and reliable internet at home has been critical to my sanity and that's why I recently partnered with AT&T Fiber. I can work on my laptop while my daughter streams a show on her tablet, and I play music on the speaker for the baby.

Best time of the day:

7 to 8 a.m., when both kids are awake and we can play and relax in pajamas.

Toughest time of the day:

During dinner, when both kids demand to be entertained as they eat.

Amazing trait one of my kids got from me:

My kids love comedy and funny, absurd situations, which I like to think they get from me.

Ridiculous trait one of my kids got from me:

But they're also incredibly impatient and testy when they're hungry, which is one of my worst qualities.

Show or movie my daughter loves that I love, too:

My daughter loves the 1961 Disney movie 101 Dalmatians, which is one of my favorite movies.

Show or movie my daughter loves that drives me crazy:

She also loves sneaking glimpses of "grown-up shows" that I'm editing, like my show, The Sex Lives of College Girls, which is extremely NOT appropriate.

At least I have this down:

I am really good at making up bedtime stories for my daughter.

I am still figuring out this: