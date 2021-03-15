All About Meghan Markle's Second Pregnancy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child is due in summer 2021. From the baby's sex to details of Meghan's previous miscarriage, here's everything we know so far about her second pregnancy.

From the bombshells that dropped on Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special to the follow-up responses from the royal family, there's no end in sight to royal news right now. But one of the most heartwarming headlines is undoubtedly the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their second baby. Here are all the details we know so far.

How the Couple Announced the Pregnancy

On February 14, aka Valentine's Day, Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, released a statement confirming that they're expecting their second child and shared a heartwarming image. The photo of the Santa Barbara, California-based couple was shot remotely on an iPad by their longtime friend Misan Harriman who's based in London. In the shot, the Duchess is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress by Wes Gordon, which was designed for her while she was pregnant with the couple's first child Archie, who was born in May 2019.

The timing of the announcement was especially heartwarming and significant, as Valentine's Day 1984 was when Princess Diana announced she was expecting Harry.

Meghan Markle's Due Date

Ever since Harry and Meghan's February 14 announcement, the world has wondered when we might expect to welcome the new addition. Meghan Markle revealed her due date to Oprah: summer 2021.

Boy or Girl? What Meghan Is Having

Oprah also asked the California native whether she and Prince Harry are expecting a boy or a girl this time, and Meghan confirmed that a baby girl is on the way. Fans and followers had previously suspected as much after spying a pink sapphire ring on the Duchess' finger in late February.

Meghan expressed her joy to Oprah noting, "To have a boy then a girl—what more can you ask for?" Then, Harry added, "Grateful, having any child, any one or a two would have been amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl."

The Sussexes' Daughter Will Be a Rainbow Baby

In July, Meghan suffered a miscarriage, which she opened up about in an opinion piece for the New York Times that ran in November.

In the article, the Duchess pointed out how common pregnancy loss is—and yet stigma prevails. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," wrote the Duchess. "In the pain of our loss, my husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 of them will have suffered from miscarriage. Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning."

RELATED: The Hidden Heartbreak of Having a Miscarriage after Healthy Pregnancies

What Meghan and Harry Think About Having More Kids

Although there's plenty to celebrate as the couple anticipates baby #2, Meghan and Harry have had to field questions about their ultimate family plans. Will they try for a third or is their family complete?