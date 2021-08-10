Kim Kardashian West Gets Real On Parenting And Reveals Her Superpower

How’s this for cool-mom cred: The mother of four is voicing a new pup created just for her in PAW Patrol: The Movie (in theaters and on Paramount+ on August 20). Here she dishes on her parenting superpower, the upcoming school year, and the best thing about having four kids.

In real life, Kim Kardashian West, mom to North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, is studying law with the goal of aiding people who are serving unjust prison sentences. She also wrapped the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians and, like the rest of us, is preparing for back-to-school season.

My parenting superpower

I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting. I don't get super-stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age 5 and under running around.

My parenting kryptonite

When my kids want something (typically candy), they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me. I usually give in and give them what they want.

Best time of day

I love the post-bathtime snuggles. My kids love to cuddle with me in bed and read books to wind down. I could snuggle with them all the time; it's the best.

Worst time of day

Getting the oldest kids ready for school and out the door in the morning. North loves to pick out her own outfits, so sometimes getting dressed takes longer than planned.

Meal I make that my family loves

Everyone loves my vegan tacos. They've become our Tuesday-night staple.

Meal I tried that my family rejected

Amazingly, nothing! I am good at knowing what my kids love or knowing how to alter meals that I like so that they'll enjoy them too.

Best birthday party I ever threw for a kid

North's first birthday party is definitely one of the best we've ever done. It was "Kidchella," so Coachella-themed, and the kids absolutely loved it. Saint's last birthday was dinosaur-themed, and I don't think I've ever seen him so happy. That was amazing.

Birthday idea I would not repeat

Hasn't happened yet! So far, so good.

Activity I love to do with my kids

Swimming. My babies love the water.

Activity I hate to do with my kids

Homework.

Glorious thing about having four kids

They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob. There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did.

Hardest thing about having four kids

Keeping their rooms neat and organized, especially their closets.

paw patrol white poodle delores Kim plays this poodle, Delores. | Credit: Courtesy of Paw Patrol

Thing I'm looking forward to in this school year

I'm hopeful for another year of growth and happiness.

Thing I'm kind of dreading about this school year

I just hope that this past year of at-home schooling was enough to keep them up to speed, learningwise.

School-morning hack that works

Incentives and bribes! Listen, anything to get them out the door.

School-morning speed bump

I'm working on nailing an on-time bedtime so they aren't tired.

At least I have this down

I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I'm good at creating activities for them. They're always playing sports or working on projects.

I am still figuring this out

Being stricter and saying no!

Recent parenting win

It's so amazing to watch my kids grow and develop into their own people.

Recent parenting miss

Bedtime is such a challenge with four kids! It's rare that I get all of them down as planned, but now that North is older, she's become my little sidekick and helps me with the younger ones. It's actually so cute.