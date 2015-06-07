Prince George -- Kate and William's Royal Baby
Prince George Before Christmas
Now 16-months-old, Prince George is all smiles as he sits on the steps of Kensington Palace.
Prince George Turns 1-Year-Old
Prince George celebrated his first birthday on July 22, 2014. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a butterfly exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London.
A Royal Playdate
Prince George enjoys his first official playdate during a visit to New Zealand in April 2014.
Learning to Crawl
Kate wrangles 11-month-old George at a Father's Day polo event supporting Will and Uncle Harry.
He's Growing So Fast
The royal family pose with 8-month-old George and the family cocker spaniel, Lupo, in their home at Kensington Palace.
A First View of the Royal Baby
George Alexander Louis, held by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, as the royal family departs the hospital.
The New Parents: Will and Kate
Will looks over at Kate, while holding onto his new son, George Alexander Louis.
Crowds Gather to View the Baby
Outside of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, journalists and fans gather to get a first glimpse of the royal baby. Many more watched the royal family's appearance by streaming video.
Leaving the Hospital With the Royal Baby
Will holds onto the new prince's baby carrier as the family departs from the hospital, and heads home.
The Baby's Birth Is Announced
An easel outside of Buckingham Palace announced the birth of the royal baby, at 4:42 pm on Monday, July 22, 2013.
Kate Middleton's Pregnancy: Speculation and an Announcement
Even before her pregnancy was announced, people wondered if Princess Catherine and Prince William were expecting. And it wasn't just gossip columnists speculating -- there was anticipation for a royal baby all around the world.
Kate Middleton's pregnancy was announced in December of 2012, after a hospital visit for her hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.
Waiting for the Birth
While awaiting the birth of the royal baby, we wondered about the gender of the baby, the birth plan, Kate and Will's parenting style, and even why we cared so much:
Kate and Will Depart the Hospital
After being hospitalized for morning sickness, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the hospital accompanied by Prince William.
A Pregnant Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge
The Duchess of Cambridge, with one hand on her growing bump, on a visit to the studios where the Harry Potter movies were produced.
Front Page News
News of Kate Middleton's pregnancy - and a future heir to the throne - resulted in front paper coverage on April 12, 2012, the day after Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William, the Duke of Cambridge, announced the news.
Commemorative Mugs
A royal baby means much memorabilia. These commemorative mugs are ready for whenever the baby is born.
A Royal Horse
There will be only 750 commemorative horses available to mark the birth of Kate and Will's baby.
Silver Coins
These commemorative silver coins are created by the Royal Mint to mark the occasion.
A Visit to Scotland
While on a visit to Scotland, Kate - known as the Countess of Strathearn in Scotland - is shown a doll by a little girl.
Kate and Will Visit a Studio
Kate is still in the early months of her pregnancy during this visit to Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Herts.
Prince William's Birth
Diana and Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, leave the hospital with a newborn Prince William. Kate Middleton is expected to give birth in that same hospital, St. Mary's, in the Lindo Wing.
Prince William as a Baby
Prince William at just 9 months old, on a royal visit to Australia with his parents, Diana and Charles.
William and His Parents
A young William, with Diana and Charles.
Prince William With a Baby
In this photo from before Kate's pregnancy, Prince Will cradles a baby while at a London hospital.
Prince William Reads Aloud to Children
Prince William reads aloud to children in a community center in Austrialia.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, With Children
Kate is on a charitable visit to the headquarters of CBUK. The Duke is the Patron of the charity, which offers support to bereaved parents and children with a recently deceased parent.
The Royal Family
The royal family, gathered to celebrate the Diamond Wedding Anniversary of the Queen and the Duke in 2007.
Prince William With Queen Elizabeth
The Duke of Cambridge and the Queen wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee.
Prince William With His Father
Prince William, at his father's farm in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.
The Royal Family on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace
The royal family, gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, watching a parade.
Royal Families: Princess Grace of Monaco
Prince Albert and Princess Caroline, pictured with their mother, Princess Grace, in 1961.
Royalty in Norway
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Prince Sverre Magnus celebrate Norway National Day in Asker, Norway.
A Christening in Sweden
Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden at the Christening of Princess Estelle at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden.
