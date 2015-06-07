Prince George -- Kate and William's Royal Baby

June 07, 2015
Credit: Will Sadler/EMPICS Entertainment
See pictures of George Alexander Louis, the newest member of the royal family, and get a glimpse at Kate Middleton throughout her pregnancy. Plus: check out memorabilia celebrating the royal baby.
Prince George Before Christmas

Credit: INFphoto.com

Now 16-months-old, Prince George is all smiles as he sits on the steps of Kensington Palace.

Prince George Turns 1-Year-Old

Credit: Splash News

Prince George celebrated his first birthday on July 22, 2014. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited a butterfly exhibit at the Natural History Museum in London.

A Royal Playdate

Credit: Mirrorpix/Splash News

Prince George enjoys his first official playdate during a visit to New Zealand in April 2014.

Learning to Crawl

Credit: Splash News

Kate wrangles 11-month-old George at a Father's Day polo event supporting Will and Uncle Harry.

He's Growing So Fast

Credit: Getty Images

The royal family pose with 8-month-old George and the family cocker spaniel, Lupo, in their home at Kensington Palace.

A First View of the Royal Baby

Credit: John Stillwell/PA Archive/Press Association Images

George Alexander Louis, held by Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, as the royal family departs the hospital.

The New Parents: Will and Kate

Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Will looks over at Kate, while holding onto his new son, George Alexander Louis.

Crowds Gather to View the Baby

Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Outside of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital in London, journalists and fans gather to get a first glimpse of the royal baby. Many more watched the royal family's appearance by streaming video.

Leaving the Hospital With the Royal Baby

Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Will holds onto the new prince's baby carrier as the family departs from the hospital, and heads home.

The Baby's Birth Is Announced

Credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire

An easel outside of Buckingham Palace announced the birth of the royal baby, at 4:42 pm on Monday, July 22, 2013.

Kate Middleton's Pregnancy: Speculation and an Announcement

Credit: Getty Images

Even before her pregnancy was announced, people wondered if Princess Catherine and Prince William were expecting. And it wasn't just gossip columnists speculating -- there was anticipation for a royal baby all around the world.

Kate Middleton's pregnancy was announced in December of 2012, after a hospital visit for her hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.

Waiting for the Birth

Credit: WireImage/ Getty Images

While awaiting the birth of the royal baby, we wondered about the gender of the baby, the birth plan, Kate and Will's parenting style, and even why we cared so much:

Kate and Will Depart the Hospital

Credit: Anwar Hussein/Anwar Hussein/EMPICS Entertainment

After being hospitalized for morning sickness, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, leaves the hospital accompanied by Prince William.

A Pregnant Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge

Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Wire/Press Association Images

The Duchess of Cambridge, with one hand on her growing bump, on a visit to the studios where the Harry Potter movies were produced.

Front Page News

Credit: Edward Smith/EMPICS Entertainment

News of Kate Middleton's pregnancy - and a future heir to the throne - resulted in front paper coverage on April 12, 2012, the day after Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William, the Duke of Cambridge, announced the news.

Commemorative Mugs

Credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

A royal baby means much memorabilia. These commemorative mugs are ready for whenever the baby is born.

A Royal Horse

Credit: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

There will be only 750 commemorative horses available to mark the birth of Kate and Will's baby.

Silver Coins

Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

These commemorative silver coins are created by the Royal Mint to mark the occasion.

A Visit to Scotland

Credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

While on a visit to Scotland, Kate - known as the Countess of Strathearn in Scotland - is shown a doll by a little girl.

Kate and Will Visit a Studio

Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Wire

Kate is still in the early months of her pregnancy during this visit to Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Herts.

Prince William's Birth

Credit: PA/PA Archive/Press Association Images

Diana and Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, leave the hospital with a newborn Prince William. Kate Middleton is expected to give birth in that same hospital, St. Mary's, in the Lindo Wing.

Prince William as a Baby

Credit: PA/PA Archive/Press Association Images

Prince William at just 9 months old, on a royal visit to Australia with his parents, Diana and Charles.

William and His Parents

Credit: Tim Graham/Getty Images

A young William, with Diana and Charles.

Prince William With a Baby

Credit: TOM HEVEZI/PA Archive/Press Association Images

In this photo from before Kate's pregnancy, Prince Will cradles a baby while at a London hospital.

Prince William Reads Aloud to Children

Credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire

Prince William reads aloud to children in a community center in Austrialia.

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, With Children

Credit: Paul Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire

Kate is on a charitable visit to the headquarters of CBUK. The Duke is the Patron of the charity, which offers support to bereaved parents and children with a recently deceased parent.

The Royal Family

Credit: Tim Graham/PA Wire

The royal family, gathered to celebrate the Diamond Wedding Anniversary of the Queen and the Duke in 2007.

Prince William With Queen Elizabeth

Credit: David Jones/PA Wire

The Duke of Cambridge and the Queen wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Diamond Jubilee.

Prince William With His Father

Credit: Chris Ison/PA Archive/Press Association Images

Prince William, at his father's farm in Tetbury, Gloucestershire.

The Royal Family on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace

Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

The royal family, gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, watching a parade.

Royal Families: Princess Grace of Monaco

Credit: PA/PA Archive/Press Association Images

Prince Albert and Princess Caroline, pictured with their mother, Princess Grace, in 1961.

Royalty in Norway

Credit: Will Sadler/Will Sadler/Empics Entertainment

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway and Prince Sverre Magnus celebrate Norway National Day in Asker, Norway.

A Christening in Sweden

Credit: Will Sadler/EMPICS Entertainment

Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden at the Christening of Princess Estelle at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden.

