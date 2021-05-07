HGTV's Erin Napier on Embracing the Simple Things as a Parent
The mom and star of HGTV's Home Town shares her favorite things to do with her 3-year-old and latest parenting wins.
On HGTV's hit Home Town, artsy Napier and her woodworking husband, Ben, modernize neighbors' houses in Laurel, Mississippi, often using found materials and creative solutions that fit each home's history. On this spring's special Home Town Takeover, they restore 12 spots in Wetumpka, Alabama, including an entire downtown street. Next up: a baby sister on the way for their 3-year-old, Helen.
Recent parenting win
Helen has been totally potty trained for several months.
Recent parenting fail
She watched Band of Brothers with Ben. (But! She did cheer for the good guys!)
My parenting superpower
Knowing when Helen's making bad choices because she's just tired, not because she's misbehaving
My parenting kryptonite
Giving her what she wants because she says, "I love you so bad, though, Mommy"
Best time of day
When she wakes up in the morning wanting kisses
Worst time of day
7 p.m. if there's been no nap that afternoon
Meals I make that the fam loves
Fried rice, spaghetti and meatballs
Meal I tried that the fam rejected
Ben rejects nothing. Helen hates mashed potatoes, even homemade ones.
I feel like a cool mom when
Helen asks to watch videos of bluegrass bands or Russian ballet.
I feel like an uncool mom when
Helen asks me not to sing along to the songs she likes.
Best trait my kid got from me
Creativity and imagination, like when she makes up elaborate background stories for all of her Peter Rabbit figurines and plays with them by herself for an hour, uninterrupted
Unfortunate trait my kid got from me
A very sensitive nose
Kid activity I love
Long walks collecting flowers and leaves to show off to her grandmothers and nanny. She gathers them like prizes and keeps them in the basket of her stroller for a few days before emptying it to start all over again.
Kid activity I hate
Going to the doctor! She's always so afraid, and in the time of COVID-19, only one of us can be there to comfort her. It would be so much easier if Daddy could be with us.
At least I have this down
I can talk with Helen about anything, even mermaid hair and invisible friends. She feels understood.
I am still figuring this out
When to worry, when to let it go
This article originally appeared in Parents magazine's June 2021 issue as "The Highs and Lows: Erin Napier." Want more from the magazine? Sign up for a monthly print subscription here
