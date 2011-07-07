Swipe Her Style: Preggo Edition

By Tracy Perez July 07, 2011
Credit: Peter Ardito
Celebs have a knack for making pregnancy look just swell. We found affordable alternatives so you, too, can rock your bump!
Start Slideshow

1 of 25

Selma Blair: A Nod to Mod

Credit: Denise Truscello/Wireimage.com

Blair proves big patterns flatter a belly. And shiny hair paired with a pop of color on the lips enhances an already-glowing complexion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Easy Breezy

Credit: Peter Ardito

Pour Deux split flutter sleeve tunic ($118; MommyChicMaternity.com)

3 of 25

Arm Candy

Credit: Peter Ardito

R.J. Graziano bangles ($25 for a set of two; 212-685-1248)

Advertisement

4 of 25

Shine On

Credit: Peter Ardito

Rusk Deepshine Lustre styling cream ($15; Amazon.com)

5 of 25

Orange Appeal

Credit: Peter Ardito

For lips and cheeks: Benefit Cha Cha Tint ($28; BenefitCosmetics.com)

6 of 25

Natalie Portman: Totally Glam

Credit: Steve Granitz/Wireimage.com

Portman's red-carpet radiance is easy to emulate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 25

White Hot

Credit: Peter Ardito

Motherhood Maternity chiffon ballerina dress ($50; Motherhood.com)

8 of 25

Go Lightly

Credit: Peter Ardito

Lela Rose for Payless Black Tie Elizabeth Clutch ($27; UnforgettableMoments.com)

9 of 25

Instant Lift

Credit: Peter Ardito

Topshop Make Up Skin Glow ($20; Topshop.com)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 25

Silver Swoon

Credit: Peter Ardito

Sonia Kashuk Eye Shadow Quad in Showstoppers ($13; Target.com)

11 of 25

Jessica Alba: Festival of Brights

Credit: Ferdaus Shamim/Wireimage.com

We're sure Alba would agree: Turquoise accents and coral lips are having a moment this summer.

12 of 25

Blue Crush

Credit: Peter Ardito

Cotton Glam maxi ($88; CiaoBelly.com)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 25

Be Dazzling

Credit: Peter Ardito

Jones New York multistrand beaded necklace ($75; 800-848-8668)

14 of 25

All That Topaz

Credit: Peter Ardito

Sushma Patel ring ($30; SushmaPatel.us)

15 of 25

Smokin' Shade

Credit: Peter Ardito

L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour in Volcanic ($9; CVS.com)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 25

Kate Hudson: Cali Cool

Credit: Splash News

An eye-catching dress and beachy waves like Hudson's are the perfect pairing for hot summer days.

17 of 25

Cute Combo

Credit: Peter Ardito

Boden ruffle front dress ($128; BodenUSA.com) and Motherhood Maternity tie-front cardigan ($30; Motherhood.com)

18 of 25

Strap Happy

Credit: Peter Ardito

Old Navy crochet x-cross wedges ($30; OldNavy.com)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 25

Shady Deal

Credit: Peter Ardito

LOFT sunglasses ($24.50; Loft.com)

20 of 25

Catch the Wave

Credit: Peter Ardito

Fekkai Marine Summer Hair Beach Waves ($24; Fekkai.com)

21 of 25

Autumn Reeser: Cozy Chic

Credit: Ben Dome/Pacificcoastnews.com

We loved Reeser's laid-back approach to fashion and makeup during her pregnancy.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 25

Go-To Tunic

Credit: Peter Ardito

Boden essential maternity tee ($58; BodenUSA.com)

23 of 25

Twinkle, Twinkle

Credit: Peter Ardito

Forever 21 Glitzy Stripes scarf ($9; Forever21.com)

24 of 25

Va-Va Volume

Credit: Peter Ardito

Garnier Fructis Body Boost Root Booster. ($4; Drugstore.com)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 25

Luxe Lips

Credit: Peter Ardito

PeaceKeeper Cause-metics Lip Gloss ($10; IAmA Peacekeeper.com)

Fashion Stylist Yingjia Puk

Originally published in the July 2011 issue of American Baby magazine.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next