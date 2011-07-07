Swipe Her Style: Preggo Edition
Selma Blair: A Nod to Mod
Blair proves big patterns flatter a belly. And shiny hair paired with a pop of color on the lips enhances an already-glowing complexion.
Easy Breezy
Pour Deux split flutter sleeve tunic ($118; MommyChicMaternity.com)
Arm Candy
R.J. Graziano bangles ($25 for a set of two; 212-685-1248)
Shine On
Rusk Deepshine Lustre styling cream ($15; Amazon.com)
Orange Appeal
For lips and cheeks: Benefit Cha Cha Tint ($28; BenefitCosmetics.com)
Natalie Portman: Totally Glam
Portman's red-carpet radiance is easy to emulate.
White Hot
Motherhood Maternity chiffon ballerina dress ($50; Motherhood.com)
Go Lightly
Lela Rose for Payless Black Tie Elizabeth Clutch ($27; UnforgettableMoments.com)
Instant Lift
Topshop Make Up Skin Glow ($20; Topshop.com)
Silver Swoon
Sonia Kashuk Eye Shadow Quad in Showstoppers ($13; Target.com)
Jessica Alba: Festival of Brights
We're sure Alba would agree: Turquoise accents and coral lips are having a moment this summer.
Blue Crush
Cotton Glam maxi ($88; CiaoBelly.com)
Be Dazzling
Jones New York multistrand beaded necklace ($75; 800-848-8668)
All That Topaz
Sushma Patel ring ($30; SushmaPatel.us)
Smokin' Shade
L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolour in Volcanic ($9; CVS.com)
Kate Hudson: Cali Cool
An eye-catching dress and beachy waves like Hudson's are the perfect pairing for hot summer days.
Cute Combo
Boden ruffle front dress ($128; BodenUSA.com) and Motherhood Maternity tie-front cardigan ($30; Motherhood.com)
Strap Happy
Old Navy crochet x-cross wedges ($30; OldNavy.com)
Shady Deal
LOFT sunglasses ($24.50; Loft.com)
Catch the Wave
Fekkai Marine Summer Hair Beach Waves ($24; Fekkai.com)
Autumn Reeser: Cozy Chic
We loved Reeser's laid-back approach to fashion and makeup during her pregnancy.
Go-To Tunic
Boden essential maternity tee ($58; BodenUSA.com)
Twinkle, Twinkle
Forever 21 Glitzy Stripes scarf ($9; Forever21.com)
Va-Va Volume
Garnier Fructis Body Boost Root Booster. ($4; Drugstore.com)
Luxe Lips
PeaceKeeper Cause-metics Lip Gloss ($10; IAmA Peacekeeper.com)
Fashion Stylist Yingjia Puk
Originally published in the July 2011 issue of American Baby magazine.