Jessie James Decker: Her Holiday Makeup Must-Haves

Decker has been getting professional eyelash extensions for six years. But if you’re not up for the commitment or cost involved, she agrees that temporary strip lashes work just as well to give your eyes a lift. Try Ardell Professional Natural Wispies ($4; ulta.com—pictured). When she can’t make it into the salon for a fill, Decker uses Maybelline Great Lash Mascara ($8; target.com) to add fullness and gloss to her lashes.