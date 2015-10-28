Jessie James Decker: Her Holiday Makeup Must-Haves

Decker has been getting professional eyelash extensions for six years. But if youâ€™re not up for the commitment or cost involved, she agrees that temporary strip lashes work just as well to give your eyes a lift. Try Ardell Professional Natural Wispies ($4; ulta.comâ€”pictured). When she canâ€™t make it into the salon for a fill, Decker uses Maybelline Great Lash Mascara ($8; target.com) to add fullness and gloss to her lashes.