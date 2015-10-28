Jessie James Decker: Her Holiday Makeup Must-Haves
Skin-Enhancing Essentials
To balance out her complexion while adding a touch of radiance, Deckerâ€™s a big believer in these base products.
Bobbi Brown Illuminating Bronzing Powder
â€œIâ€™ve been using this for years. Itâ€™s one of the few bronzers that wonâ€™t make you look muddy.â€ Shade: Bali Brown, $40; bobbibrown.com
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector
â€œIt gives you that fresh, dewy look,â€ Decker says. Shade: Opal, $41; beccacosmetics.com
Beautyblender Cosmetic Sponge
â€œItâ€™s quicker than using a brush.â€ $20; dermstore.com
Tom Ford Beauty Shade and Illuminate Intensity One Contouring Cream
â€œIâ€™m obsessed with this right now. Use the darker shade on the places you want to sculpt and define, and the lighter one where you want to highlight.â€ $80; tomford.com
Nars Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder
â€œMakes your skin look luminous and keeps everything in place.â€ Shade: Translucent Crystal, $36; narscosmetics.com
Head-Turning Touches
For special occasions, Deckerâ€™s not afraid to add a little drama in the form of color and volume.
A Red Lip
Normally a nude-lip fan, Decker makes an exception during the holidays. â€œI love doing things that feel festive, and a red lip is perfect for that,â€ she says. She wears LancÃ´me Lâ€™Absolu Rouge Lipcolor in 160 Rouge Amour ($30.50; lancome-usa.comâ€”pictured) with MAC Lip Pencil in Brick ($16.50; maccosmetics.com).
Anastasia Perfect Brow Pencil
Once embarrassed by her big, thick brows, Decker now thanks her mom for discouraging her from over-tweezing as a teen. She uses this brow pencil in Medium Brown ($23; macys.com) for natural definition.
Eyelash Extensions
Decker has been getting professional eyelash extensions for six years. But if youâ€™re not up for the commitment or cost involved, she agrees that temporary strip lashes work just as well to give your eyes a lift. Try Ardell Professional Natural Wispies ($4; ulta.comâ€”pictured). When she canâ€™t make it into the salon for a fill, Decker uses Maybelline Great Lash Mascara ($8; target.com) to add fullness and gloss to her lashes.
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
Decker reaches for liquid liner for its clean, precise look. Her pick: Kat Von D Tattoo Liner in Trooper ($19; sephora.com). Getting a straight line takes practice, so Decker recommends using a pencil liner first (easier to erase mistakes), then tracing over it with a liquid version.
Fave4 Texture Takeover Oomph Enhancing Hairspray
Decker admits to going up to three days without washing her hair. (We love her for that.) On the days she styles, she uses Fave4 Texture Takeover Oomph Enhancing Hairspray ($18; fave4.com), which is a texturizer, dry shampoo, and hairspray in one. Like Decker, this hair brand has roots in the South, so itâ€™s no surprise theyâ€™ve bottled the secret to big hair.