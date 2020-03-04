Celebrity Beauty

How do celebrities stay so fresh? Learn the secrets to how the stars look so gorgeous. Plus: Products you can try to get your best you!

Most Recent

Dakota Johnson's Lash-Lengthening Trick Makes My Mascara Look Like Extensions
And leaves my lashes longer and stronger in the long run.
See Princess Eugenie's Open-Back Wedding Dress, Designed to Feature Her Spinal Surgery Scar
The princess bride is here!
North West's Style Guide
At the ripe old age of 4, North West is a style icon thanks to parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Unlike the average toddler, North can be found observing the runway alongside elite fashion moguls like Vogue's Editor-in-Cheif Anna Wintour. Moms everywhere are looking to North for fashion inspiration when dressing their child. Realistically most parents don't have the wardrobe connects Kim and Kanye have—that's why we have collected some Northy inspired looks-for-less for your very own fashionista. 
Jenna Dewan's Daughter Gave Her a Makeover —and We Love the Results
We would totally hire her as part of our Glam Squad—you know, if we had one.
Kristen Bell Reveals Her Beauty Routine and How She Gets Her Kids to Wear Sunscreen
Our fav crunchy mama, Kristen Bell, talks sunscreen, summer vacay plans, her next big projects, and the one thing she never leaves home without.
What Blake Lively Wants Her Daughters to Know About Beauty Standards
Having little girls has changed the actress's perception of the way beauty standards are portrayed in the media.
Advertisement

More Celebrity Beauty

Getting Holiday Glam With Dulce Candy
See how beauty vlogger mama Dulce Candy does the holidays!
Malin Akerman on Getting Life Done with a Toddler in Tow
The Billions actress and mom to 3-year-old Sebastian talks about finding balance, raising a toddler, and her biggest parenting challenge so far.
10 Celebrity Moms Share Their Best Beauty Tips
Chrissy Teigen Says Goodbye to Her Pregnancy Glow—and Proves She's Just Like Us
10 Celeb-Mom Beauty Brands We Love
Carrie Underwood Dishes on Mommyhood

Jessie James Decker: Her Holiday Makeup Must-Haves

She's a singer, reality-TV star, fashion designer, and a mom of two, but Jessie James Decker still finds time to share beauty secrets, first on her popular YouTube channel, and now right here! Try her tips for looking holiday-party perfect. 

© Copyright Parents. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com