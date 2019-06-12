7 Genius Pieces of Advice for Dads from Our Fave Celebrity Fathers

Dadography:

Twitter: @MichaelStrahan

Born: November 21, 1971

Kids: Isabella, Sophia, Tanita, Michael Strahan Jr.

Career: NFL Player, Sports Analyst, TV Host

Life of Dad: You’ve set the bar pretty high from a parenting standpoint by wanting to walk in your dad’s shoes, a man you’ve said is the most influential person in your life. What’s the most important thing you want your kids to learn that you learned?

Michael Strahan: Accountability. I think it is about being a good person. Being nice. Working hard. It is about the simple things. I found in my life the simple things have led me to the best things. I don’t think life gets too complicated. I think it is as complicated as you make it. I think my kids feel very appreciative of everything because there is always an alternative of somewhere where you don’t want to go. That is what helps me with my kids. I tell them that it wasn’t always like this [for me].

Also, at the same time, my life is not your life. Don’t be banking on daddy to take care of you [laughing]. I had to work and you have to work. A lot of people said that I could have retired [after football]. Yes, I could have retired. I could be sitting in Miami just hanging out. I retired when my twins, who are 11 years old, were 3. They don’t remember daddy the football player. The older ones remember me as a football player, but still I am their father. How could I retire at 36 years old and then tell my kids to work hard?

I did work hard, but they don’t remember seeing that. I am giving them an example. That is the most important thing. You’ve got to be an example to your kids. So I am trying to be a good example to them of how to live your life. How to be nice to people. How to work hard. How to enjoy every day and look on the bright side of things.