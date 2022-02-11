Everything You Need To Know About Anderson Cooper's Family

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The longtime CNN anchor is proud dad of two. Here are all the details on his family.

Anderson Cooper has made his mark as a veteran broadcast journalist with CNN, heading up his show Anderson Cooper 360° since 2003. You might also know him as the son of Gloria Vanderbilt, a fashion designer, artist, and socialite who died at age 95 in 2019, and the great-great-great-grandson of shipping and railroad tycoon, Cornelius Vanderbilt. But the anchor is also a proud dad of two.

Here's what you need to know about Cooper's family.

Anderson Cooper's Ex Benjamin Maisani

Cooper met his now ex-boyfriend, businessman Benjamin Maisani, in 2009, went public in 2015, and split up romantically in 2018. These days, they're focused on their friendship and co-parenting their two boys: Wyatt and Sebastian.

"Wyatt and Sebastian are being raised by my best friend and former partner, Benjamin Maisani. We're co-parents," Cooper shared on-air Thursday, February 10. "Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa.' We're a family. Benjamin is also in the process of adopting Wyatt, so Wyatt's last name will be changed to Maisani-Cooper as well."

He told PEOPLE in September 2021 that co-parenting with Maisani is "awesome." "It's probably an unusual setup, but I knew he would be a great dad, and he is," shared Cooper. "We're exes, but we're family to each other, and we love each other as family and as co-parents."

He elaborated, "There's the usual bickering that any two people have when there's a kid involved, like what time should he go to swimming class, or should he wear the overalls, or whatever. I've always believed that if you've been with somebody and that ends, in terms of an intimate relationship, if you love somebody, there's no reason why that love shouldn't continue."

Anderson Cooper's Son Wyatt

Back in April 2020, Cooper and Maisani welcomed their first son via surrogate, Wyatt. As of February 2022, the little boy is 22 months old.

"He is sweet, funny, and the greatest joy of my life," Cooper, 54, revealed on his show on February 10.

He also noted that when he announced Wyatt's birth, he said he liked to imagine his mom, dad, and brother, all of whom are no longer alive, with their arms around each other, smiling and joyful at his birth.

Anderson Cooper's Son Sebastian

On February 10, Cooper shared the happy news that he and Maisani welcomed their second son, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper.

"This is Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper. He was 6.8 lbs. at birth and he was healthy and happy and even his occasional hiccups, are to me, adorable," Cooper said. "He mostly just sleeps and eats and certainly poops, but he already seems like a wise and thoughtful little chap."