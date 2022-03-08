Drew Barrymore Shares the Upside of Co-parenting With Her Ex-Husband: 'Both Parents Get a Day Off'
Drew Barrymore hosts daytime's The Drew Barrymore Show. But her entrepreneurial mind is always whirring, and in a quest to make her own kitchen prettier, she launched a line of kitchenware and appliances at Walmart called Beautiful. Barrymore and her ex, Will Kopelman, are raising daughters Olive, 9, and Frankie, 7, in New York City. Here the actor dives into the highs and lows of parenting.
Recent parenting win
Getting my daughter Olive to help me load and unload the dishwasher.
Recent parenting miss
Losing it when Olive tried to tell me how to drive.
Upside to coparenting
Both parents get a day off.
Hardest part of coparenting
You miss them when you're apart because that wasn't the plan.
Cooking success
Olive and Frankie are both using the Beautiful Blender under my supervision to make delicious smoothies.
Cooking failure
We failed pancakes really hard the other day.
Movie I'm in that I'll show my kids
They've already seen Ever After: A Cinderella Story and 50 First Dates.
Movie I'm in that I probably won't show my kids
Scream (until they're old enough).
Sweet sisterly moment
Them (and me!) all listening to the soundtrack from Sing 2 together.
Crazy sisterly moment
Right as I'm trying to do this interview, they're play fighting all over the grocery store. It's cute but making me question if I'm a bad parent because I wonder if it's bothering other customers.
Great thing about raising strong women
I've never felt it wasn't okay to be one.
Challenge of raising strong women
We live in a modern world, so it's a challenge to make sure we don't overexpose our kids while allowing them autonomy.
I'm happiest when
Everything is flowing and the girls are behaving and we're just all really content.
I'm aggravated when
They forget to be polite.
I feel like a cool mom when
My kids and I are listening to great music, because they're old enough now. It's a real turning point when you go from kiddie tunes to rock and roll. I just love listening with them and singing and dancing.
I feel like a dorky mom when
I run to my daughter's dance class right after I get off work and clap wildly for her last number.
