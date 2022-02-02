The mom of two and host of the Whine Down podcast gets real about the highs and lows of parenting.

Country Music Star Jana Kramer Opens up About Motherhood, Coparenting, and Her Parenting Superpower

After roles in Friday Night Lights and One Tree Hill, Jana Kramer launched her award-winning country music career, which now spans a decade. But it's often her Whine Down podcast that makes news. There she gets candid about divorce, Hollywood, and raising Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3. Here she opens up about her parenting highs and lows.

Recent parenting win

I'm not the best cook, but I made something new—spaghetti squash with turkey meatballs—and they actually ate it.

Recent parenting miss

I cursed the other day in front of my son, and he repeated it.

My parenting superpower

Tuning out their screaming.

My parenting kryptonite

Putting up with their whining.

Song my kids love that I love too

Anything from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.

Song my kids love that drives me crazy

Blippi's "The Excavator Song."

Jana Kramer happy with kids Credit: Courtesy of Jana Kramer

Best thing my podcast has done for me

It's been therapy in a lot of ways, with the amazing experts we have on the show. Plus, it's nice to know we aren't alone in our fears and anxieties.

Challenging part of having my podcast out there

It gets picked apart in the media. I do Whine Down to help others, but then a sensational headline is what gets the most attention.

Upside to coparenting

Sometimes having a break.

Hardest part of coparenting

Sometimes not having help.

New Year's goal

Trying every day to talk positively to myself. I am a badass strong momma!

Hope to drop this

The negative voices in my head. I want to figure out how to love myself.

What I enjoy about having my oldest in kindergarten?

The extra time.

What's been hard about having her in kindergarten?

Just that she's getting so big.

Best advice I've received about coparenting

Don't talk through your kids.

Worst advice I've received about coparenting

I honestly have amazing supportive friends and haven't been given any bad advice.