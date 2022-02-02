Country Music Star Jana Kramer Opens up About Motherhood, Coparenting, and Her Parenting Superpower
After roles in Friday Night Lights and One Tree Hill, Jana Kramer launched her award-winning country music career, which now spans a decade. But it's often her Whine Down podcast that makes news. There she gets candid about divorce, Hollywood, and raising Jolie, 5, and Jace, 3. Here she opens up about her parenting highs and lows.
Recent parenting win
I'm not the best cook, but I made something new—spaghetti squash with turkey meatballs—and they actually ate it.
Recent parenting miss
I cursed the other day in front of my son, and he repeated it.
My parenting superpower
Tuning out their screaming.
My parenting kryptonite
Putting up with their whining.
Song my kids love that I love too
Anything from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.
Song my kids love that drives me crazy
Blippi's "The Excavator Song."
Best thing my podcast has done for me
It's been therapy in a lot of ways, with the amazing experts we have on the show. Plus, it's nice to know we aren't alone in our fears and anxieties.
Challenging part of having my podcast out there
It gets picked apart in the media. I do Whine Down to help others, but then a sensational headline is what gets the most attention.
Upside to coparenting
Sometimes having a break.
Hardest part of coparenting
Sometimes not having help.
New Year's goal
Trying every day to talk positively to myself. I am a badass strong momma!
Hope to drop this
The negative voices in my head. I want to figure out how to love myself.
What I enjoy about having my oldest in kindergarten?
The extra time.
What's been hard about having her in kindergarten?
Just that she's getting so big.
Best advice I've received about coparenting
Don't talk through your kids.
Worst advice I've received about coparenting
I honestly have amazing supportive friends and haven't been given any bad advice.
