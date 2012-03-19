Nancy O'Dell: Celeb Kids on Their Moms

No secret's safe when you ask kids about their mom, as these stars found out. In honor of the special mommy holiday, I asked their children (and mine) to share responses using my Simply Said keepsake photo book series ($15; creativememories.com/nancy).

Holly Robinson Peete

Seven-year-old Roman dishes on his talk-show-host mommy!

What does your mommy do while you are at school?

"Work hard"

If your mom were an animal, what kind would she be?

"A girl lion because girl lions hunt for food like when Mommy goes shopping."

What is Mommy's favorite TV show?

"Mike and Molly"

My mom says the most important rule is...

"No spitting ever!"

I love my mommy because...

"She's always there when I call for her."

What food does Mom make best?

"Pasta"

What makes your mommy laugh?

"I give her a sarcastic look like "Really, Mom, reaaaally!" [Holly: "This look makes me bust up no matter what mood I am in!"]

How tall is your mommy?

"6 feet" [She's actually 5'4".]

My favorite thing to do with my mommy is...

"Snuggling warm"

Nobody is better than [she is at]...

"Singing. She is the best sleepy singer."

Tory Spelling and Family Credit: Startraks

Tori Spelling

The oldest of three, Liam, age 5, reveals some fun stuff about the Beverly Hills 90210 grad and current reality-TV star.

What does your mommy do while you are at school?

"Goes to work and sometimes plays with jewelry"

What makes your mommy laugh?

"Farts!"

What is Mommy's favorite TV show?

"Kardashians. But I only like it a little. Not a lot. Sometimes, they are scary."

My mom says the most important rule is?...

"Be careful!

My favorite thing to do with my mommy is?...

"Play tag!"

If your mom were an animal, what kind would she be?

"Mommy, you'd be a fish 'cause you are fast. You get everything done fast. But you can't be an animal 'cause you're a human!"

What food does Mom make best?

"Calamari. It's the best 'cause you make it just for me."

My mommy is as pretty as?...

"My mommy is as pretty as a flower."

Nobody is better than my mommy at?...

"Giving me soft tickles"

I love my mommy because?...

"She's pretty."

Jewel and son Case

Jewel

The singer opens up her Simply Said Baby book to share details about her 10-month-old son, Kase.

Here are the things that always seem to calm you:

"Swaddling and a hair dryer"

These are my favorite things you attempt to say:

"You were determined since 4 weeks old to learn to make a motorboat sound with your mouth. You tried and tried and tried until one day you finally got it. You were so proud. You would 'BRRRRRRR' when we got you out of your crib, when you were hungry, when you were cranky and tired, as we swaddled you, and you would 'BRRRRR' between cries

My beautiful child, you would not be you without these things that make you, you:

"The quiet way you think before you grab things. Your tenacity as you tackle tasks: You don't get frustrated, you get determined! The thoughtful way you watch everything -- you don't miss at trick. Your laughter is perfection!"

What songs are the soundtrack to your story?

"You love to listen to me play guitar as I make up silly songs about a baby who rides into the desert on a Shih Tzu named George (our family dog), and how your tiny baby spurs jingle jangle as wild animals help you on your journey."

Here are some things that consistently crack you up:

"I made up a song: 'Little baby otter feet oughtta eat his otter feet.' And then I stuff your little toes in your mouth and you crack up every time! You like rough play too -- anything very bouncy. I put you on my knee and pretend you are riding, and then suddenly, I make bullet sounds like you are in a Western movie, and I move you quickly to the left and right and 'dodge' the bullets. Sometimes, I have you dodge the bullets in slow motion, ? la The Matrix. It's silly but you love it, and it makes me laugh too."

Denise Richards with girls Eloise, Lola, and Sami Credit: Getty Images

Denise Richards

Daughters Sami, 8 years, and Lola, almost 7, spill the beans on the actress and mom of three (she also has an adopted daughter, Eloise, who turns 1 next month).

If your mom were an animal, what kind would she be?Sami: "A kind and sweet puppy"Lola: "An elephant ... elephants are pretty, and Mommy's pretty."

What is Mommy's favorite TV show?Sami: "American Idol"Lola: "Housewives of Beverly Hills"

My mommy is as pretty as?...Sami: "Anything!"Lola: "Prettier than the earth -- the earth is really colorful."

I love my mommy because?...Sami: "She is very nice and sweet, and she loves me."Lola: "Mommy is so nice, and I love my mommy -- and she is the best and prettiest girl in the world when she wears makeup?... also no makeup."

My mom says the most important rule is?...Sami: "Do your homework every night."Lola: "To be kind"

What does your mommy do while you are at school?Sami: "Work"Lola: "Type on the computer"

What food does Mom make best?Sami: "Macaroni and cheese"Lola: "Mommy makes broccoli best."

My favorite thing to do with my mommy is?...Sami: "Go shopping"Lola: "Lose my tooth with her"

What makes your mommy laugh?Sami and Lola: "Eloise laughing makes Mommy laugh!"

Nobody is better than my mommy at?...Sami: "Putting us to bed"Lola: "Drawing"

Nancy O'Dell

Me! (Nancy)

Ashby, my 4-year-old, turned the tables on me with this revealing interview.

How tall is your mommy?

"Crazy tall, but not as tall as Daddy."

What does your mommy do while you are at school?

"Plays with all my toys"

Nobody is better than my mommy at...

"Brushing sugar bugs off my teeth"

If your mom were an animal, what kind would she be?

"Elephant! She loved imitating the elephant's trunk with my arm when I was a little girl."

I love my mommy because...

"I love her because I love her so much."

Originally published in the May 2012 issue of Parents magazine.

