Celebrity Moms Who Had Babies After 40

In 2007, when she was 41 years old, Salma Hayek and then-fiancé François-Henri Pinault welcomed their daughter, Valentina. The Frida actress famously opened up to Oprah about having a child later on in life. "It's a little nerve-racking to wait that long, but it's the best time to have it because you've done so many other things in your life," Hayek said. "You just get it out of your system, and you can really relax into being a mother ... If you're 23, you don't know this because you think you have to do so many more things. But if you already did them, then you can really focus and enjoy every minute of it."

