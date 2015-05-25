Celebrity Moms Who Had Babies After 40
Halle Berry
In 2013, Halle Berry shocked the world when she announced that she was expecting a baby with husband Olivier Martinez. Berry, who has a 6-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, was 46 years old when she welcomed her second baby, a son named Maceo Robert Martinez. The X-Men star revealed to Ellen DeGeneres, "I didn't think it was possible at my age, honestly. I was, you know, on my way. This is probably way TMI, but I was kinda premenopausal, so to have this happen was huge!"
Gwen Stefani
Pop star and former The Voice judge Gwen Stefani thought she was through having babies until she learned she was pregnant with her third. On Late Night with Seth Meyers, Stefani revealed that she told her kids, Kingston and Zuma, "It's over. We're not having any more. This is our family." But, apparently, Kingston had other plans. Stefani said that every night her oldest son would get into bed and say, "Dear God, please let my mom have a baby. Please, God! Please let my mom have a baby!" And, lo and behold, it happened! In 2014, Stefani, 44, and her husband, Gavin Rossdale, welcomed their third son, Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale.
Rachel Zoe
Fashion designer and reality star Rachel Zoe welcomed her second son, Kaius Jagger Berman, with husband Rodger Berman in 2013 when she was 42 years old. On her show, The Rachel Zoe Project, Zoe often said she was on the fence about having another child, but when she confirmed the news of her second pregnancy, she said, "We are beyond excited for Skyler to have a sibling and for us to fall in love all over again. We feel incredibly blessed."
Eva Mendes
Last year, Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes surprised everyone (to put it mildly!) when it was revealed that the couple was expecting their first baby together. In September, Mendes, at 40, gave birth to a little girl named Esmerelda Amada Gosling. A few months after the baby was born, the Place Beyond the Pines actress said, "I'm completely exhausted. I thought my wild nights were over but these are some of the wildest nights I've ever had."
Laura Linney
Laura Linney gave birth to her first baby at the age of 49 after one heck of a stealth pregnancy. The Big C actress and husband Marc Schauer welcomed son Bennett Armistead Schauer in January of 2014. Linney managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps the entire time, even skipping the Emmys that year (when she won!) because she would have been showing.
Kelly Preston
John Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, said she was shocked to find out she was pregnant at 48 years old. The Jerry Maguire actress told Health magazine, "When I found out I was pregnant, I was floored. I'd snuck out of bed and then came back and woke Johnny up in bed. We both started crying. It was wonderful." The couple welcomed their son, Benjamin Hunter Kaleo, in 2010.
Tina Fey
30 Rock creator Tina Fey welcomed her second daughter, Penelope Athena Richmond, with husband Jeff Richmond in 2011, just a few months after she turned 40. The funnywoman revealed in her book, Bossypants, that she agonized over having a second child. "I went for my annual checkup, and, tired of carrying this anxiety around, burst into tears the moment she said hello," she wrote. "I laid it all out for her, and the main thing I took away from our conversation was the kind of simple observation that only an impartial third party can provide: 'Either way, everything will be fine.' "
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey and estranged husband Nick Cannon welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011 when the pop diva was 42 years old. The singer had started hormone therapy to help boost her fertility after suffering a miscarriage, but she credits acupuncture for helping her conceive.
Alyssa Milano
In 2013, former Mistresses star Alyssa Milano gave birth to her second child, a baby girl named Elizabella Dylan Bugliari, when she was 41. Milano, who's married to talent agent David Bugliari, has said that she has no regrets about waiting until later in life to have kids. The actress told Access Hollywood, "I loved waiting a long time to be a mom. I'd had my ladies' lunches and my shopping days."
Nicole Kidman
Megastar Nicole Kidman gave birth to daughter Sunday Rose Urban, in 2008 when she was 41 years old -- and hasn't given up hope of carrying a baby again! While the odds of her getting pregnant again at 47 are slim, the Moulin Rouge! star and wife to Keith Urban told Elle, "My grandmother had her last at 49. Every month, I'm like, 'I hope I'm pregnant!'"
Celine Dion
Canadian performer Celine Dion had her twin boys -- Nelson and Eddy Angelil -- in 2010, when she was 42 years old. The My Heart Will Go On singer revealed that she underwent IVF six times in order to get pregnant. The mom of three boys has also confessed that she isn't 100 percent sure she's finished having kids. In 2013, she said, "There's nothing that can top being a mother. I'd like more, but I don't know. It's selfish to keep wanting more -- although I would love a girl."
Julianne Moore
In 2002, when she was 41 years old, Julianne Moore welcomed her second child -- a little girl named Liv Helen Freundlich -- with husband Bart Freundlich. The Still Alice actress once said of having children later in life, "That was the one thing I knew I would do, that I would have children. And it was a pretty acute desire. The funny thing is, I was determined to have a baby by the time I was 36. My son was born the day after my 37th birthday. He was three weeks late. It was like the universe was laughing, saying, 'You see, you can't control things.' "
Salma Hayek
In 2007, when she was 41 years old, Salma Hayek and then-fiancé François-Henri Pinault welcomed their daughter, Valentina. The Frida actress famously opened up to Oprah about having a child later on in life. "It's a little nerve-racking to wait that long, but it's the best time to have it because you've done so many other things in your life," Hayek said. "You just get it out of your system, and you can really relax into being a mother ... If you're 23, you don't know this because you think you have to do so many more things. But if you already did them, then you can really focus and enjoy every minute of it."
