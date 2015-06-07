The 17 Best Dad Quotes from Celebrities

"I did the first nappy, it's a badge of honor," the Duke of Cambridge told CNN after wife Catherine gave birth to their first child, George, in 2013. "I had every midwife staring at me, saying: 'You do it, you do it.'"

Now a father of three, including daughter Charlotte and son Louis, the royal says becoming a dad has made him a lot more emotional. "I never used to get too wound up or worried about things," he said in an interview for a British TV documentary on his family. "But now, the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world...a lot more, I think, as a father."